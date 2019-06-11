Women's World Cup 2019: Germany's Dzsenifer Marozsan out with broken toe

Lyon's Marozsan was recently named the French League's best player for the third consecutive season

Germany midfielder Dzsenifer Marozsan could miss the rest of the Women's World Cup after breaking her toe in the opening Group B game on Saturday.

Lyon's Marozsan, 27, played the full 90 minutes of the 1-0 win over China despite the injury but will miss Germany's two remaining group games.

"We'll try to get her back... but I cannot give a precise prognosis," head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said.

"You cannot replace her because she has special qualities and abilities."

Marozsan won a fourth straight Champions League title with Lyon in May, and her absence is a blow for Germany before their game against Spain in Group B on Wednesday.

Capped 91 times, Marozsan battled back to full fitness after missing three months from July 2018 with a pulmonary embolism.