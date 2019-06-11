Mark Goldberg: Welling United chairman takes on some managerial duties

Mark Goldberg spent seven months in charge of Welling in 2016

Welling United chairman Mark Goldberg has assumed some managerial duties at the National League South club after the departure of boss Steve King.

Goldberg will work alongside newly-appointed director of football Garry Fiore and first-team coaches to split player recruitment and coaching duties.

Goldberg has previously had three stints as manager of Bromley.

The former Crystal Palace chairman also took charge of the Wings in 2016 before becoming chairman of the Kent club.

"We need to work with a budget that is more sustainable and does not put the club at risk," Goldberg said in a statement on the club website.

"We have looked at a number of options but feel that at this moment in time it is prudent to make better use of the resources available to us within the club's hierarchy."