Cece Franck Pepe: Livingston boss Gary Holt recruits defender

Gary Holt has strengthened his defensive options

Livingston have signed French defender Cece Franck Pepe on a two-year deal with the option of a third.

Pepe, 22, was on trial at Livi after spells as a youngster at Paris St-Germain and Marseille and he has also played in Ukraine and Italy.

"Cece is an out and out defender and likes to defend, good on the ball, physical and has a bit of pace," boss Gary Holt told the Livingston website.

"All in all, we feel he is a fantastic signing for the club."

