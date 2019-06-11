Cece Franck Pepe: Livingston boss Gary Holt recruits defender
- From the section Livingston
Livingston have signed French defender Cece Franck Pepe on a two-year deal with the option of a third.
Pepe, 22, was on trial at Livi after spells as a youngster at Paris St-Germain and Marseille and he has also played in Ukraine and Italy.
"Cece is an out and out defender and likes to defend, good on the ball, physical and has a bit of pace," boss Gary Holt told the Livingston website.
"All in all, we feel he is a fantastic signing for the club."
