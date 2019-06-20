EFL fixtures 2019-20: Your club-by-club guide to the new season

Salford City
Salford City won the National League promotion final in May to reach the English Football League for the first time in their history

The English Football League fixtures for 2019-20 have been released.

Follow the links below for your team's fixtures in full.

Championship

Barnsley

Birmingham City

Blackburn Rovers

Brentford

Bristol City

Cardiff City

Charlton Athletic

Derby County

Fulham

Huddersfield Town

Hull City

Leeds United

Luton Town

Middlesbrough

Millwall

Nottingham Forest

Preston North End

Queens Park Rangers

Reading

Sheffield Wednesday

Stoke City

Swansea City

West Bromwich Albion

Wigan Athletic

League One

AFC Wimbledon

Accrington Stanley

Blackpool

Bolton Wanderers

Bristol Rovers

Burton Albion

Bury

Coventry City

Doncaster Rovers

Fleetwood Town

Gillingham

Ipswich Town

Lincoln City

MK Dons

Oxford United

Peterborough United

Portsmouth

Rochdale

Rotherham United

Shrewsbury Town

Southend United

Sunderland

Tranmere Rovers

Wycombe Wanderers

League Two

Bradford City

Cambridge United

Carlisle United

Cheltenham Town

Colchester United

Crawley Town

Crewe Alexandra

Exeter City

Forest Green Rovers

Grimsby Town

Leyton Orient

Macclesfield Town

Mansfield Town

Morecambe

Newport County

Northampton Town

Oldham Athletic

Plymouth Argyle

Port Vale

Salford City

Scunthorpe United

Stevenage

Swindon Town

Walsall

