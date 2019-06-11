Harry McKirdy: Carlisle United sign former Aston Villa striker on one-year deal

Harry McKirdy joined Aston Villa's academy as a 14-year-old

Carlisle United have signed former Aston Villa striker Harry McKirdy.

The 22-year-old left Villa Park at the end of the season and has agreed a one-year deal with Carlisle.

McKirdy did not make a first-team appearance for Villa and had loan spells at Stevenage, Crewe and Newport.

"He fits the profile of the kind of player I'm looking for in that he's young, ambitious and hungry at what is a pivotal moment in his career," said Carlisle boss Steven Pressley.

"He's a player who is very attack-minded and who likes to score and create goals," Pressley added to the club website.

"Positionally he's very versatile, with the ability to play wide on either side or centrally, depending on how we approach the game.

"He's sharp, he travels well with the ball and he's a terrific finisher."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.