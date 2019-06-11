Sunderland: Wales defender Adam Matthews among four players released

Adam Matthews spent two spells on loan at Bristol City during his time at Sunderland

Wales right-back Adam Matthews is among four players released by Sunderland.

Matthews, 27, leaves after making more than 50 appearances since a £2m move from Scottish giants Celtic in 2015, 28 of them in 2018-19.

Dutch keeper Robbin Ruiter, who played seven games last season, has also been released along with Polish stopper Max Stryjek and winger Luke Molyneux.

The Black Cats will spend a second successive season in League One after losing the play-off final to Charlton.