Conor Mitchell: Ex-Burnley goalkeeper joins Larne after Linfield loan spell

Mitchell will compete with Conor Devlin for the goalkeeper position at Larne

Goalkeeper Conor Mitchell has signed for Irish Premiership newcomers Larne after a loan spell with Linfield.

The former Northern Ireland Under 21 international has moved to Inver Park after his contract at Burnley expired.

Mitchell, 23, spent the first half of last season at St Johnstone before joining the Blues in January.

"It's been a strange period for me, the first of my career where I was a free agent," Mitchell told the Larne website.

"I knew I wasn't going to be at Burnley anymore and had a few options on the table, but spoke to Tiernan [Lynch, Larne manager] and was really drawn into this project - and the pull of full-time football was a big thing."

Mitchell becomes the runaway Championship winners' fourth summer signing following the captures of former Arsenal and MK Dons midfielder Mark Randall, defender Albert Watson and striker Jonathan McMurray from Ballymena United.

"I've seen what Larne are doing and it's great for the Irish League and great for the town. I'm buzzing to be a part of it.

"I've trained with the squad and felt like I fitted in right away, they're a great bunch. I have kept myself ticking over during the summer as I wanted to be ready to get going once things were agreed."

The announcement of Mitchell's transfer comes soon after regular Larne goalkeeper Conor Devlin committed to the club for the coming season.

Mitchell did not feature often for Linfield, but did play in the Co Antrim Shield final defeat by Crusaders.