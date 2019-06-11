Nations League: Seven England fans arrested during tournament

The arrests all came in Porto during the tournament

Seven England fans were arrested during the Nations League Finals in Portugal, Portuguese police have said.

The fans were detained in Porto, with one arrested for damaging a vehicle and six others "for hitting police officers" - all have now been released.

Two were fined while the others could face further action.

The worst trouble occurred in Porto the day before England's semi-final loss to the Netherlands, when some fans clashed with riot police.

It was the second night in a row that supporters had caused trouble in the city.

The Football Association condemned those responsible at the time, saying they were "not true England supporters" and an "embarrassment to the team".

It came a week after the FA released its 'Don't be that idiot' campaign, warning fans about anti-social and "embarrassing behaviour".

England lost to the Netherlands in nearby Guimaraes on Thursday, before beating Switzerland on penalties to finish third on Sunday. Portugal won the tournament, beating the Dutch 1-0 in the final.

It was estimated that 15,000 England supporters were in Portugal for the inaugural finals, with many staying in Porto.

Policia Seguranca Publica told BBC Sport that 12 fans were arrested in total - seven English and five Portuguese.

There were also eight injuries - five police officers, one English citizen and two US citizens.

"Various interventions in small outbreaks of disorder were promptly healed," they said, adding that there were "no security problems inside the stadiums".

They also said one England fan was given a three-year football banning order by the English authorities.

The PSP added: "Two of the citizens arrested paid a fine to end the process. Concerning the others, the process will continue and they may be facing a judge later."