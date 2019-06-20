League One fixtures 2019-20: Ipswich Town visit Burton Albion in first game

Phil Parkinson's Bolton endured a tough season on and off the pitch as they were relegated to League One in 2018-19

Ipswich Town's first season in the third tier for 62 years will begin with a trip to Burton on Saturday, 3 August.

The Tractor Boys were relegated to League One along with Rotherham, who visit AFC Wimbledon on the opening day, and Bolton, who travel to Wycombe.

Phil Parkinson's side are set to start the campaign with a 12-point deduction after going into administration in May.

Coventry - who will groundshare at Birmingham City's St Andrew's next term - start at "home" against Southend.

Lincoln host Accrington in their first game, while newly promoted duo Bury and MK Dons will meet at Gigg Lane.

Play-off final losers Sunderland open their second League One campaign at home to Oxford United.

Opening League One fixtures

Saturday, 3 August, 15:00 BST kick-off unless stated

AFC Wimbledon v Rotherham United

Blackpool v Bristol Rovers

Burton Albion v Ipswich Town

Bury v Milton Keynes Dons

Coventry City v Southend United

Doncaster Rovers v Gillingham

Lincoln City v Accrington Stanley

Peterborough United v Fleetwood Town

Shrewsbury Town v Portsmouth

Sunderland v Oxford United

Tranmere Rovers v Rochdale

Wycombe Wanderers v Bolton Wanderers

Sunderland face a tough August

Ipswich face Sunderland at home in their second game of the season as they go up against a Black Cats side who were defeated by Charlton in last season's League One play-off final at Wembley.

Jack Ross's side begin their second season in the third tier with the visit of Oxford United, a team who they drew 1-1 with home and away last term.

Sunderland suffered two successive relegations from the Premier League to League One before last season, but fell short of the automatic promotion spots by six points as they finished fifth.

The Black Cats beat fellow promotion-chasers Portsmouth to set up their Wembley final against Charlton and will face Kenny Jackett's team again on 17 August.

Bolton and Bury hope for stability on field

Two of the league's financially stricken clubs, Bolton Wanderers and Bury, face each other in a local derby on 7 September.

Bury are up for sale and currently without a manager after Ryan Lowe left the club to join Plymouth Argyle, but are back in the third tier after he led them to automatic promotion from League Two in 2018-19.

The Shakers had a High Court appearance over a winding-up petition for an unpaid tax bill adjourned for six weeks on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Bolton endured a traumatic campaign on and off the pitch with financial issues plaguing their season, ending in them being unable to fulfil their final home game of the season against Brentford.

Wanderers have not yet been penalised for that, having already had 12 points deducted for going into administration.