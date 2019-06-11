Adam May: Swindon sign Portsmouth midfielder on loan

Adam May is a graduate of Portsmouth's academy and spent last season on loan at Aldershot Town

Swindon Town have signed central midfielder Adam May on a season-long loan from Portsmouth.

The 20-year-old arrives at the County Ground after 15 league appearances for his parent club.

"He has a terrific range of passing - short or long - so he gives us a different dimension," Swindon boss Richie Wellens told the club website.

May was part of Sutton United's run to the FA Cup fifth round two years ago before they lost to Arsenal.

He has also had loan spells at Gosport Borough and Aldershot Town.

Swindon, who finished 13th in League Two last season, have also signed full-back Tyler Reid this month.