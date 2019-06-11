USA 13-0 Thailand: United States claim biggest ever Women's World Cup win

Media playback is not supported on this device Alex Morgan scores a record-breaking 12th goal for USA against Thailand

The United States recorded the biggest ever victory in the Fifa Women's World Cup as they crushed Thailand 13-0.

The 2015 winners were 3-0 up at half-time, scored four times in 10 minutes in the second half and then added six more goals in the last 16 minutes.

Alex Morgan scored five times for the United States with two goals apiece for Rose Lavelle and Samantha Mewis.

Lindsey Horan, Megan Rapinoe, Mallory Pugh and Carli Lloyd also scored to beat Germany's 11-0 win over Argentina.

The United States' previous biggest win in the tournament was a 7-0 success over Chinese Taipei in 1991, while Germany's thrashing of Argentina came in 2007.

How the goals went in

1-0, 12 minutes: An unmarked Alex Morgan nodded in Kelley O'Hara's cross.

2-0, 20 minutes: Rose Lavelle's powerful strike was helped into the net by the keeper.

3-0, 31 minutes: Lindsey Horan scores from six yards out after Wilaiporn Boothduang fails to clear Tobin Heath's free-kick.

4-0, 50 minutes: Samantha Mewis' deflected effort gave her the 800th goal in Women's World Cup history.

5-0, 52 minutes: Morgan tucked in after Thailand failed to clear a free-kick.

6-0, 54 minutes: The ball bounced kindly to Mewis in the box and she struck another.

7-0, 56 minutes: Mewis turned provider this time for Lavelle, who placed in the seventh.

8-0, 74 minutes: A neat turn and finish from Morgan completed her hat-trick.

9-0, 79 minutes: Megan Rapinoe timed her run to perfection and completed a flowing move.

10-0, 81 minutes: Morgan hit a cracking strike from the edge of the box for her fourth of the night.

11-0, 84 minutes: Substitute Mallory Pugh rounded the goalkeeper and rolled the ball in.

12-0, 87 minutes: Morgan's brilliant flick and powerful finish delivered the best goal of the night.

13-0, 90+2 minutes: Carli Lloyd raced through the middle and slotted in from close range.

The defending champions have lost just one international game since July 2017 and have won their past seven in a row, scoring 36 goals in the process, and have not conceded in any of their past five matches.

They have featured in all eight World Cups, while Thailand have qualified for the finals for only the second time, having been eliminated in the group stage in 2015.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sweden eventually beat a resilient Chile side 2-0 in the other match in Group F, which the USA fully expect to top.

Thailand, ranked 34th in the world, lost 9-0 in their previous meeting with the USA in a friendly in 2016, and the holders will face far, far tougher tests later in this tournament.

Biggest wins in Women's World Cup history 1 United States 13-0 Thailand (2019) 2 Germany 11-0 Argentina (2007) 3 Germany 10-0 Ivory Coast (2015) 4 Switzerland 10-1 Ecuador (2015) =5 Sweden 8-0 Japan (1991) =5 Norway 8-0 Nigeria (1995) =7 United States 7-0 Chinese Taipei (1991) =7 Norway 7-0 Canada (1995) =7 China 7-0 Ghana (1999)

Another thrashing for Thailand - the stats

The United States' 13-0 win over Thailand is the largest margin of victory in either the men's or women's World Cup.

Thailand have now lost three of their four Women's World Cup matches (W1). In those three defeats, they have failed to score a single goal while conceding 21.

Since the start of 2018, Alex Morgan has scored 26 goals for USA Women in all competitions, at least 13 more than any other player.

Mallory Pugh became the 32nd different player (excluding own goals) to score for USA at the Women's World Cup, only Germany have more different scorers in the competition's history (34).

Only Germany (five) can boast more hat-trick scorers in Women's World Cup matches than USA, with Alex Morgan becoming the fourth player do so for her country (Carli Lloyd, Michelle Akers and Carin Jennings are the others).

Samantha Mewis' opening goal for USA was the 800th goal scored in Women's World Cup matches, with USA responsible for 116 of them - more than any other team.

Carli Lloyd earned her 275th cap for the US in their win over Thailand, moving her to fourth on the all-time list. Only Mia Hamm (276), Christie Rampone (311) and Kristine Lilly (354) have earned more.

Only Brazil midfielder Formiga (37y 99d) has scored a goal in a Women's World Cup encounter at an older age than Carli Lloyd at 36 years and 330 days.

What next?

The USA will face Chile in Paris at 17:00 BST on 16 June, three hours after Thailand meet Sweden.

Jill Ellis' side will then be up against Sweden in Le Havre in 20 June, in a game that is likely to decide which side tops the group.

The top two teams in each of the six groups will qualify automatically for the last 16, along with the four best third-placed sides.