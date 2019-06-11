Laurent Banide: Oldham Athletic appoint former Monaco boss as new head coach

Laurent Banide twice managed Monaco - in 2006-07 as well as a short spell in 2011

Oldham Athletic have appointed former Monaco boss Laurent Banide as their new head coach on a one-year deal.

The Latics have been without a manager since former Manchester United and England midfielder Paul Scholes left after just 31 days in March, with Pete Wild taking temporary charge.

Banide, 51, was most recently in charge of Umm Salal in Qatar.

"He brings a lot of experience and I'm looking forward to working alongside him," chairman Abdallah Lemsagam said.

"I believe Laurent is a fantastic coach and is the right man to take this club forward going into the new season."

As a player, the Frenchman began his career with Monaco before moving to Marseille and later returned to Monaco as a coach in 1993.

Banide spent 12 years on the club's coaching staff before he was appointed as their first-team manager in 2006-07.

He later went on to coach at a number of clubs in the Middle East, including Al-Nasr, Al-Orobah and Al-Kuwait and also returned to Monaco for a short spell in 2011.

Oldham finished 14th in League Two in 2018-19.