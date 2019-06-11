Stuart O'Keefe: Gillingham sign ex-Cardiff City midfielder

Stuart O'Keefe's last first-team appearance for Cardiff came in the League Cup in August 2017

League One side Gillingham have signed Stuart O'Keefe on a free transfer after the midfielder was released by Cardiff.

The 28-year-old has agreed a two-year deal with the Gills and is their fourth signing of the summer.

O'Keefe had spells with Southend and Crystal Palace before joining Cardiff in January 2015.

He scored two goals in 45 appearances for the Bluebirds and spent part of last season playing in League One on loan at Plymouth Argyle.

"He's an energetic, competitive midfielder who has played in both the Premier League and Championship," Gills boss Steve Evans told the club website.

