Andorra 0-4 France: World champions bounce back from Turkey defeat to move top of Group H

Kylian Mbappe's goal was his 100th in 180 appearances for club and country in all competitions

France got their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign back on track with an easy win in Andorra to move top of Group H.

Manager Didier Deschamps made seven changes to the team that lost in Turkey and was rewarded with a dominant display.

Goals from Kylian Mbappe, Wissam Ben Yedder, Florian Thauvin set them on their way with Kurt Zouma rounding off the scoring.

The world champions leapfrog Turkey, who lost 2-1 in Iceland.

France started this fixture at the Estadi Nacional as strong favourites to claim three points against a side ranked 132 places below them in Fifa's world rankings.

However, Deschamps still took the precautionary measure of freshening up his team, naming an entirely different backline to the one that struggled in the 2-0 defeat in Konya on Saturday.

They were rarely tested though as Mbappe clipped the ball over home goalkeeper Josep Gomes to set the tone for a comfortable evening for Les Blues.

Sevilla striker Ben Yedder - starting because of an injury to Kingsley Coman in the warm-up - fired his first international goal from close range, while Thauvin scored the pick of the goals with an acrobatic volley before Zouma lashed in from a corner.

France now have nine points from their four games to top Group H on goal difference from Turkey and Iceland.

Their next qualifier is on Saturday 7 September against Albania at home.