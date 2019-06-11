European Championship Qualifying - Group H
Andorra0France4

Andorra 0-4 France: World champions bounce back from Turkey defeat to move top of Group H

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe's goal was his 100th in 180 appearances for club and country in all competitions

France got their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign back on track with an easy win in Andorra to move top of Group H.

Manager Didier Deschamps made seven changes to the team that lost in Turkey and was rewarded with a dominant display.

Goals from Kylian Mbappe, Wissam Ben Yedder, Florian Thauvin set them on their way with Kurt Zouma rounding off the scoring.

The world champions leapfrog Turkey, who lost 2-1 in Iceland.

France started this fixture at the Estadi Nacional as strong favourites to claim three points against a side ranked 132 places below them in Fifa's world rankings.

However, Deschamps still took the precautionary measure of freshening up his team, naming an entirely different backline to the one that struggled in the 2-0 defeat in Konya on Saturday.

They were rarely tested though as Mbappe clipped the ball over home goalkeeper Josep Gomes to set the tone for a comfortable evening for Les Blues.

Sevilla striker Ben Yedder - starting because of an injury to Kingsley Coman in the warm-up - fired his first international goal from close range, while Thauvin scored the pick of the goals with an acrobatic volley before Zouma lashed in from a corner.

France now have nine points from their four games to top Group H on goal difference from Turkey and Iceland.

Their next qualifier is on Saturday 7 September against Albania at home.

Line-ups

Andorra

  • 1Gomes Moreira
  • 18Rubio GómezBooked at 11mins
  • 20Llovera
  • 6Lima Solà
  • 3Vales
  • 15San Nicolás
  • 16Martínez PalauSubstituted forRubio Gómezat 58'minutes
  • 4Rebés
  • 17CervósSubstituted forRodríguezat 81'minutes
  • 14AláezSubstituted forSánchezat 85'minutes
  • 8De Matos Vieira

Substitutes

  • 5García Miramontes
  • 7Clemente
  • 9Sánchez Alburquerque
  • 10Sánchez
  • 11Moreno Marín
  • 13Pol Pérez
  • 21García Renom
  • 22Rodríguez
  • 23Rubio Gómez

France

  • 1Lloris
  • 18Dubois
  • 15ZoumaBooked at 77mins
  • 19Lenglet
  • 3Mendy
  • 6PogbaBooked at 81mins
  • 21NDombeleSubstituted forSissokoat 64'minutes
  • 20ThauvinSubstituted forLemarat 81'minutes
  • 7Griezmann
  • 10Mbappé
  • 22Ben YedderSubstituted forGiroudat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Pavard
  • 4Varane
  • 5Umtiti
  • 8Lemar
  • 9Giroud
  • 12Digne
  • 14Matuidi
  • 16Areola
  • 17Sissoko
  • 23Maignan
Referee:
Fran Jovic

Match Stats

Home TeamAndorraAway TeamFrance
Possession
Home14%
Away86%
Shots
Home2
Away20
Shots on Target
Home1
Away10
Corners
Home0
Away8
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Andorra 0, France 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Andorra 0, France 4.

Paul Pogba (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Víctor Rodríguez (Andorra).

Offside, France. Moussa Sissoko tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Thomas Lemar (France) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko.

Foul by Olivier Giroud (France).

Marc Vales (Andorra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Kurt Zouma (France) right footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé with a headed pass following a corner.

Corner, France. Conceded by Marc Rebés.

Paul Pogba (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marc Vales (Andorra).

Attempt saved. Olivier Giroud (France) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Lemar.

Offside, France. Moussa Sissoko tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.

Hand ball by Olivier Giroud (France).

Paul Pogba (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marc Vales (Andorra).

Substitution

Substitution, Andorra. Juli Sánchez replaces Jordi Aláez.

Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (France) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé with a cross.

Clément Lenglet (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marcio Vieira (Andorra).

Substitution

Substitution, France. Thomas Lemar replaces Florian Thauvin.

Substitution

Substitution, Andorra. Víctor Rodríguez replaces Joan Cervós.

Booking

Paul Pogba (France) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Paul Pogba (France).

Marc Rebés (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Kurt Zouma (France) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Kurt Zouma (France).

Jordi Aláez (Andorra) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, France. Olivier Giroud replaces Wissam Ben Yedder.

Attempt missed. Paul Pogba (France) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

Florian Thauvin (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marcio Vieira (Andorra).

Foul by Ferland Mendy (France).

Jordi Rubio (Andorra) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Joan Cervós (Andorra) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Kurt Zouma (France).

Jordi Aláez (Andorra) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, France. Moussa Sissoko replaces Tanguy NDombele because of an injury.

Foul by Paul Pogba (France).

