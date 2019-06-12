Jonathan Woodgate: Middlesbrough set to appoint former defender as new manager

Jonathan Woodgate (left) worked as a coach alongside former Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis (right)

Middlesbrough are set to name their ex-defender Jonathan Woodgate as manager following the exit of previous boss Tony Pulis, reports BBC Tees Sport.

Woodgate, 39, was part of the coaching set-up under Pulis but has never been a manager before.

Coach Steve Round is also expected to rejoin the Championship side to work as Woodgate's assistant.

Pulis left Boro in May after they failed to reach the play-offs but Woodgate stayed on the coaching staff.

The former Leeds, Newcastle, Real Madrid and Tottenham centre-half helped Boro win promotion to the Premier League in 2015-16 during his second spell there as a player but was then released, having made just one appearance that season.

Across two spells with his hometown club, Woodgate played 112 games in all.

Woodgate, who won eight caps for England, later retired and went on to take on a role with Liverpool as a scout.