Attempt saved. Julian Draxler (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thilo Kehrer with a headed pass.
Germany v Estonia
Line-ups
Germany
- 1Neuer
- 2Kehrer
- 4Ginter
- 15Süle
- 14SchulzSubstituted forHalstenbergat 45'minutes
- 18Goretzka
- 6Kimmich
- 21GündoganSubstituted forDraxlerat 53'minutes
- 11ReusSubstituted forWernerat 66'minutes
- 20Gnabry
- 19Sané
Substitutes
- 3Hector
- 5Tah
- 7Draxler
- 9Werner
- 10Brandt
- 12Trapp
- 13Klostermann
- 16Halstenberg
- 17Stark
- 22Ulreich
- 23Havertz
Estonia
- 12Lepmets
- 23Teniste
- 16TammBooked at 25mins
- 5Vihmann
- 18Mets
- 3Pikk
- 2Kams
- 20DmitrijevSubstituted forKaitat 59'minutes
- 14VassiljevSubstituted forKreidaat 82'minutes
- 7Puri
- 10ZenjovSubstituted forOjamaaat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Aksalu
- 4Kait
- 6Miller
- 8Sinyavskiy
- 9Sorga
- 11Ojamaa
- 13Kreida
- 15Sappinen
- 17Roosnupp
- 19Kallaste
- 21Kuusk
- Referee:
- Alì Palabiyik
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home83%
- Away17%
- Shots
- Home26
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home16
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by Matthias Ginter (Germany).
Karol Mets (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Artur Pikk.
Attempt missed. Niklas Süle (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Madis Vihmann.
Substitution
Substitution, Estonia. Vladislav Kreida replaces Konstantin Vassiljev.
Offside, Germany. Leroy Sané tries a through ball, but Serge Gnabry is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Germany 7, Estonia 0. Timo Werner (Germany) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Julian Draxler with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Timo Werner (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Julian Draxler with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (Germany) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Matthias Ginter with a cross.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Sergei Lepmets.
Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (Germany) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
Joshua Kimmich (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gert Kams (Estonia).
Offside, Germany. Leon Goretzka tries a through ball, but Thilo Kehrer is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Estonia. Henrik Ojamaa replaces Sergei Zenjov.
Attempt missed. Timo Werner (Germany) left footed shot from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Marcel Halstenberg.
Offside, Germany. Niklas Süle tries a through ball, but Leroy Sané is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Timo Werner replaces Marco Reus.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Artur Pikk.
Goal!
Goal! Germany 6, Estonia 0. Serge Gnabry (Germany) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcel Halstenberg.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Joonas Tamm.
Substitution
Substitution, Estonia. Mattias Kait replaces Artjom Dmitrijev.
Attempt missed. Marco Reus (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Sergei Lepmets.
Attempt saved. Marco Reus (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Madis Vihmann.
Attempt saved. Sergei Zenjov (Estonia) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Taijo Teniste.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Julian Draxler replaces Ilkay Gündogan.
Foul by Marcel Halstenberg (Germany).
Artjom Dmitrijev (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Artur Pikk.
Attempt missed. Sergei Zenjov (Estonia) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Offside, Germany. Ilkay Gündogan tries a through ball, but Marcel Halstenberg is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Marcel Halstenberg replaces Nico Schulz.
Second Half
Second Half begins Germany 5, Estonia 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Germany 5, Estonia 0.
Attempt saved. Konstantin Vassiljev (Estonia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Matthias Ginter (Germany).