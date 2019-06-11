European Championship Qualifying - Group C
Germany8Estonia0

Germany v Estonia

Line-ups

Germany

  • 1Neuer
  • 2Kehrer
  • 4Ginter
  • 15Süle
  • 14SchulzSubstituted forHalstenbergat 45'minutes
  • 18Goretzka
  • 6Kimmich
  • 21GündoganSubstituted forDraxlerat 53'minutes
  • 11ReusSubstituted forWernerat 66'minutes
  • 20Gnabry
  • 19Sané

Substitutes

  • 3Hector
  • 5Tah
  • 7Draxler
  • 9Werner
  • 10Brandt
  • 12Trapp
  • 13Klostermann
  • 16Halstenberg
  • 17Stark
  • 22Ulreich
  • 23Havertz

Estonia

  • 12Lepmets
  • 23Teniste
  • 16TammBooked at 25mins
  • 5Vihmann
  • 18Mets
  • 3Pikk
  • 2Kams
  • 20DmitrijevSubstituted forKaitat 59'minutes
  • 14VassiljevSubstituted forKreidaat 82'minutes
  • 7Puri
  • 10ZenjovSubstituted forOjamaaat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Aksalu
  • 4Kait
  • 6Miller
  • 8Sinyavskiy
  • 9Sorga
  • 11Ojamaa
  • 13Kreida
  • 15Sappinen
  • 17Roosnupp
  • 19Kallaste
  • 21Kuusk
Referee:
Alì Palabiyik

Match Stats

Home TeamGermanyAway TeamEstonia
Possession
Home83%
Away17%
Shots
Home26
Away4
Shots on Target
Home16
Away2
Corners
Home10
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

Attempt saved. Julian Draxler (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thilo Kehrer with a headed pass.

Foul by Matthias Ginter (Germany).

Karol Mets (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by Artur Pikk.

Attempt missed. Niklas Süle (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by Madis Vihmann.

Substitution

Substitution, Estonia. Vladislav Kreida replaces Konstantin Vassiljev.

Offside, Germany. Leroy Sané tries a through ball, but Serge Gnabry is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Germany 7, Estonia 0. Timo Werner (Germany) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Julian Draxler with a through ball.

Attempt saved. Timo Werner (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Julian Draxler with a through ball.

Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (Germany) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Matthias Ginter with a cross.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by Sergei Lepmets.

Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (Germany) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.

Joshua Kimmich (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gert Kams (Estonia).

Offside, Germany. Leon Goretzka tries a through ball, but Thilo Kehrer is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Estonia. Henrik Ojamaa replaces Sergei Zenjov.

Attempt missed. Timo Werner (Germany) left footed shot from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Marcel Halstenberg.

Offside, Germany. Niklas Süle tries a through ball, but Leroy Sané is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Germany. Timo Werner replaces Marco Reus.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by Artur Pikk.

Goal!

Goal! Germany 6, Estonia 0. Serge Gnabry (Germany) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcel Halstenberg.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by Joonas Tamm.

Substitution

Substitution, Estonia. Mattias Kait replaces Artjom Dmitrijev.

Attempt missed. Marco Reus (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by Sergei Lepmets.

Attempt saved. Marco Reus (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by Madis Vihmann.

Attempt saved. Sergei Zenjov (Estonia) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Taijo Teniste.

Substitution

Substitution, Germany. Julian Draxler replaces Ilkay Gündogan.

Foul by Marcel Halstenberg (Germany).

Artjom Dmitrijev (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by Artur Pikk.

Attempt missed. Sergei Zenjov (Estonia) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Offside, Germany. Ilkay Gündogan tries a through ball, but Marcel Halstenberg is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Germany. Marcel Halstenberg replaces Nico Schulz.

Second Half

Second Half begins Germany 5, Estonia 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Germany 5, Estonia 0.

Attempt saved. Konstantin Vassiljev (Estonia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Matthias Ginter (Germany).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 11th June 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England220010196
2Czech Rep320156-16
3Kosovo31205415
4Montenegro4022310-72
5Bulgaria402257-22

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine431081710
2Luxembourg411245-14
3Serbia311157-24
4Portugal20201102
5Lithuania301237-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland440072512
2Germany3300122109
3Netherlands21016333
4Belarus400419-80
5Estonia3003111-100

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland431051410
2Denmark31209545
3Switzerland21105324
4Georgia410348-43
5Gibraltar300306-60

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary43016429
2Slovakia32017256
3Croatia32015416
4Wales310223-13
5Azerbaijan3003310-70

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain4400112912
2Sweden42118717
3Romania421111567
4Norway41218715
5Malta4103210-83
6Faroe Islands4004312-90

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland440080812
2Israel42118717
3Austria42027616
4Slovenia41217345
5North Macedonia411257-24
6Latvia4004113-120

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France430112399
2Turkey43019279
3Iceland43015509
4Albania42024316
5Moldova410329-73
6Andorra4004010-100

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium4400101912
2Russia4301153129
3Kazakhstan42027706
4Scotland420246-26
5Cyprus41036513
6San Marino4004020-200

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy44001311212
2Finland43016249
3Armenia42027526
4Greece411258-34
5Bos-Herze411257-24
6Liechtenstein4004013-130
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

