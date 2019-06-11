Andrea Belotti (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Italy v Bosnia-Herzegovina
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Italy
- 1Sirigu
- 5ManciniSubstituted forDe Sciglioat 66'minutes
- 19Bonucci
- 3Chiellini
- 4Emerson
- 18Barella
- 8JorginhoBooked at 14mins
- 6Verratti
- 20BernardeschiSubstituted forBelottiat 81'minutes
- 21QuagliarellaSubstituted forChiesaat 45'minutes
- 10Insigne
Substitutes
- 2De Sciglio
- 7Pellegrini
- 9Belotti
- 11El Shaarawy
- 12Cragno
- 13Romagnoli
- 14Chiesa
- 15Sensi
- 16Florenzi
- 17Immobile
- 22Gollini
- 23Cristante
Bos-Herze
- 12Sehic
- 4Todorovic
- 3Bicakcic
- 17Zukanovic
- 2CivicBooked at 44minsSubstituted forNasticat 72'minutes
- 7BesicBooked at 43mins
- 10Pjanic
- 21SaricBooked at 62mins
- 8Visca
- 14GojakSubstituted forCimirotat 81'minutes
- 11Dzeko
Substitutes
- 1Kovacevic
- 5Nastic
- 6Memisevic
- 9Duljevic
- 13Cimirot
- 15Sunjic
- 16Bajic
- 18Prevljak
- 19Vrancic
- 20Zakaric
- 22Piric
- 23Milosevic
- Referee:
- Javier Estrada Fernández
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away16
Live Text
Foul by Ervin Zukanovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Foul by Nicolò Barella (Italy).
Miralem Pjanic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Italy 2, Bosnia and Herzegovina 1. Marco Verratti (Italy) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
Attempt saved. Mattia De Sciglio (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jorginho.
Andrea Belotti (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ervin Zukanovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Attempt saved. Jorginho (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Giorgio Chiellini.
Andrea Belotti (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Substitution
Substitution, Italy. Andrea Belotti replaces Federico Bernardeschi.
Substitution
Substitution, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Gojko Cimirot replaces Amer Gojak.
Attempt blocked. Federico Chiesa (Italy) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Leonardo Bonucci (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Giorgio Chiellini.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Attempt saved. Giorgio Chiellini (Italy) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Bojan Nastic replaces Eldar Civic because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Eldar Civic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Ibrahim Sehic.
Attempt saved. Lorenzo Insigne (Italy) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nicolò Barella with a cross.
Marco Verratti (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Attempt missed. Edin Visca (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.
Foul by Emerson (Italy).
Muhamed Besic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy. Mattia De Sciglio replaces Gianluca Mancini.
Attempt missed. Nicolò Barella (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Muhamed Besic.
Booking
Elvis Saric (Bosnia and Herzegovina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Federico Chiesa (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Elvis Saric (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Attempt blocked. Miralem Pjanic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Giorgio Chiellini.
Marco Verratti (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darko Todorovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Attempt blocked. Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Amer Gojak.
Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Salvatore Sirigu.