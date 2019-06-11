European Championship Qualifying - Group J
Italy2Bos-Herze1

Italy v Bosnia-Herzegovina

Line-ups

Italy

  • 1Sirigu
  • 5ManciniSubstituted forDe Sciglioat 66'minutes
  • 19Bonucci
  • 3Chiellini
  • 4Emerson
  • 18Barella
  • 8JorginhoBooked at 14mins
  • 6Verratti
  • 20BernardeschiSubstituted forBelottiat 81'minutes
  • 21QuagliarellaSubstituted forChiesaat 45'minutes
  • 10Insigne

Substitutes

  • 2De Sciglio
  • 7Pellegrini
  • 9Belotti
  • 11El Shaarawy
  • 12Cragno
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 14Chiesa
  • 15Sensi
  • 16Florenzi
  • 17Immobile
  • 22Gollini
  • 23Cristante

Bos-Herze

  • 12Sehic
  • 4Todorovic
  • 3Bicakcic
  • 17Zukanovic
  • 2CivicBooked at 44minsSubstituted forNasticat 72'minutes
  • 7BesicBooked at 43mins
  • 10Pjanic
  • 21SaricBooked at 62mins
  • 8Visca
  • 14GojakSubstituted forCimirotat 81'minutes
  • 11Dzeko

Substitutes

  • 1Kovacevic
  • 5Nastic
  • 6Memisevic
  • 9Duljevic
  • 13Cimirot
  • 15Sunjic
  • 16Bajic
  • 18Prevljak
  • 19Vrancic
  • 20Zakaric
  • 22Piric
  • 23Milosevic
Referee:
Javier Estrada Fernández

Match Stats

Home TeamItalyAway TeamBos-Herze
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home16
Away14
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away16

Live Text

Andrea Belotti (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ervin Zukanovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Foul by Nicolò Barella (Italy).

Miralem Pjanic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Italy 2, Bosnia and Herzegovina 1. Marco Verratti (Italy) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.

Attempt saved. Mattia De Sciglio (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jorginho.

Andrea Belotti (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ervin Zukanovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Attempt saved. Jorginho (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Giorgio Chiellini.

Andrea Belotti (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Substitution

Substitution, Italy. Andrea Belotti replaces Federico Bernardeschi.

Substitution

Substitution, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Gojko Cimirot replaces Amer Gojak.

Attempt blocked. Federico Chiesa (Italy) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Leonardo Bonucci (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Giorgio Chiellini.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Attempt saved. Giorgio Chiellini (Italy) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Bojan Nastic replaces Eldar Civic because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Eldar Civic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Corner, Italy. Conceded by Ibrahim Sehic.

Attempt saved. Lorenzo Insigne (Italy) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nicolò Barella with a cross.

Marco Verratti (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Attempt missed. Edin Visca (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.

Foul by Emerson (Italy).

Muhamed Besic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Italy. Mattia De Sciglio replaces Gianluca Mancini.

Attempt missed. Nicolò Barella (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

Corner, Italy. Conceded by Muhamed Besic.

Booking

Elvis Saric (Bosnia and Herzegovina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Federico Chiesa (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Elvis Saric (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Attempt blocked. Miralem Pjanic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Giorgio Chiellini.

Marco Verratti (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Darko Todorovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Attempt blocked. Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Amer Gojak.

Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Salvatore Sirigu.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 11th June 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England220010196
2Czech Rep320156-16
3Kosovo31205415
4Montenegro4022310-72
5Bulgaria402257-22

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine431081710
2Luxembourg411245-14
3Serbia311157-24
4Portugal20201102
5Lithuania301237-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland440072512
2Germany3300122109
3Netherlands21016333
4Belarus400419-80
5Estonia3003111-100

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland431051410
2Denmark31209545
3Switzerland21105324
4Georgia410348-43
5Gibraltar300306-60

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary43016429
2Slovakia32017256
3Croatia32015416
4Wales310223-13
5Azerbaijan3003310-70

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain4400112912
2Sweden42118717
3Romania421111567
4Norway41218715
5Malta4103210-83
6Faroe Islands4004312-90

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland440080812
2Israel42118717
3Austria42027616
4Slovenia41217345
5North Macedonia411257-24
6Latvia4004113-120

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France430112399
2Turkey43019279
3Iceland43015509
4Albania42024316
5Moldova410329-73
6Andorra4004010-100

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium4400101912
2Russia4301153129
3Kazakhstan42027706
4Scotland420246-26
5Cyprus41036513
6San Marino4004020-200

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy44001311212
2Finland43016249
3Armenia42027526
4Greece411258-34
5Bos-Herze411257-24
6Liechtenstein4004013-130
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories