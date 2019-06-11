Wales must win remaining games to reach Euro 2020, says boss Ryan Giggs

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Any chance of putting one of those away?' - Ryan Giggs

Ryan Giggs believes Wales must win all their remaining matches to have a chance of qualifying for Euro 2020.

Wales were beaten 1-0 in Hungary on Tuesday, a second defeat from three qualifiers.

They are now six points behind Group E leaders Hungary - albeit having played one game fewer - and three adrift of Slovakia and Hungary.

"I know there are still a lot of points but we have made it really difficult for ourselves," said manager Giggs.

"You look at the games, we still had enough chances to win the games. In our defence it is tough - not enough of our players were at peak fitness.

"But we have to probably win nearly every game now. We are probably relying on teams around us to drop points, which they will do because it is competitive.

"Obviously we have to start winning and, if not win all the games, then the majority of them."

The defeat in Budapest was Wales' second in four days, having lost 2-1 in Croatia on Saturday.

On that occasion, Giggs criticised Wales' wasteful finishing and defensive errors - and it was a similar tale against Hungary.

When the game was still goalless after an hour, Gareth Bale had a glorious opportunity to put Wales ahead but somehow contrived to miss from close range.

Then with 10 minutes remaining, James Lawrence was beaten too easily by Hungary striker Adam Szalai, whose lay-off allowed Mate Patkai to score the winner.

"In both games you have to take your chances at this level. If you don't, this is what happens," said Giggs.

"Soft goals we gave away in both games. Again, you can't do that as this level.

"We pride ourselves on our defending as a team, making sure that first of all we are hard to beat - that was the bedrock of the success over the last three or four years, making sure we don't concede goals.

"We have got the players to hurt teams but it's no good having the players without putting the ball in the back of the net."