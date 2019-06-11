Aaron Hughes: Former Northern Ireland skipper retires after win over Belarus

Hughes passed the 100-cap mark for Northern Ireland at Euro 2016

Former Northern Ireland captain Aaron Hughes has retired from football after his country's Euro 2020 qualifier win over Belarus.

Current skipper Steven Davis said the 39-year-old spoke to the players after the 1-0 victory in Borisov.

Hughes, who did not speak publicly about his retirement, won 112 caps for his country, 48 as captain.

"Aaron spoke to us after the game and he was a little bit emotional, which is understandable," said Davis.

"He has been a huge player for us over many years, such a consistent performer, and he will be remembered as a proper legend."

Hughes, who had been expected to retire after the international double header, was not in the matchday squad for the Belarus win.

He parted company last month with Hearts, having made seven appearances for the Scottish Premiership side last season.

The Cookstown-born player holds the appearance record for a Northern Ireland outfield player and became the first outfield player to win 100 NI caps during Euro 2016.

His last Northern Ireland appearance came in last summer's trip to Central America, where he played in friendlies against Panama and Costa Rica.

He came through the ranks at Newcastle United and played more than 200 games for the club before spells with Aston Villa and Fulham.

Later in his career, he spent time with QPR, Brighton, Melbourne City and the Kerela Blasters in India before joining Hearts.