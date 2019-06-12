Scottish Gossip: Steve Clarke, Rod Petrie, Rangers, Celtic, Motherwell

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Manager Steve Clarke believes his Scotland squad have grown in stature despite a 3-0 Euro 2020 qualifying defeat to Belgium last night. (Scotsman)

Rangers are in talks with Northern Ireland international Josh Magennis, with the former Kilmarnock forward currently contracted to administration-hit Bolton Wanderers. (Belfast Telegraph)

Hibs chairman Rod Petrie will become the 53rd president of the Scottish Football Association when his uncontested accession to the role is confirmed today. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Kilmarnock left-back Greg Taylor insists his Scotland debut is a "million steps" above his goal against Brazil at the U-21 Toulon tournament two years ago. (Sun)

Sweden defender Mikael Lustig is cryptic over his Celtic future as he hints that a potential exit hasn't been handled well. (Daily Record)

Motherwell are still waiting for an answer from Chris Cadden after offering the 22-year-old midfielder a new long-term deal. (Sun)

Rangers full-back Borna Barisic reckons dealing with Gareth Bale for Croatia proves he has what it takes to play for the Ibrox side. (Daily Express, print edition)

St Johnstone winger Drey Wright says he is on track for a September comeback from a cruciate ligament tear. (Sun)

Dundee manager James McPake reckons getting central defenders Josh Meekings and Andrew Davies back for pre-season will be as good as having two new signings. (Sun)

Chris Mochrie, 16, wants to make an impact on the Dundee United first team next season after making his debut in the final league match of the past Championship campaign. (Evening Telegraph)

Scotland goalkeeping coach Steve Banks insists the women's game should resist calls for smaller goal frames to reflect the difference in average height with men. (Daily Express, print edition)

West Brom, Derby, Stoke, Brentford and Middlesbrough are all on alert after Barnsley reject an offer from Serie A new boys Brescia for Scottish defender Liam Lindsay. (Sun)