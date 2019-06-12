Josh Hare: Bristol Rovers sign defender from Eastleigh

Josh Hare had spells with Gillingham, Eastbourne Borough and Maidstone United before joining Eastleigh last summer

Bristol Rovers have signed Josh Hare on a free transfer after the defender's deal with National League side Eastleigh expired.

The 24-year-old scored five goals in 43 league appearances last season after joining the Spitfires from Maidstone.

"Josh has made real progress over the last three years in his development and climbing up the football pyramid," Rovers boss Graham Coughlan said.

"We are confident he is ready to take the step into the Football League."

The League One club have not disclosed the length of Hare's contract.

