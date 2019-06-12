Jim McGuinness: Former Donegal GAA boss sacked by US club Charlotte Independence

McGuinness led Donegal to their second All-Ireland gaelic football title in 2012

Former Donegal gaelic football boss Jim McGuinness has been sacked from his role as manager of US football club Charlotte Independence.

McGuinness was appointed to the role with the second-tier US club last December but a run of only one win in 14 games has led to his departure.

Club president Jim McPhilliamy thanked McGuinness "for his service".

"Our performance is measured on the pitch. Collectively, we've fallen short," said McPhilliamy.

A statement on the club's website said that they had "parted ways" with the Donegal man.

"Jim McGuinness has improved our club in many ways, including bringing talent to our roster and instituting new training methodologies - both of which we hope to continue moving forward," added the club's president.

McGuinness' job in the US was his first senior management role with a soccer club following a performance consultant post with Celtic and an assistant coach's position with Chinese club Beijing Sinobo Guoan.

