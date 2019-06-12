Women's World Cup: Scotland must take points from Japan - Caroline Weir

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: England 2-1 Scotland

Women's World Cup: Japan v Scotland Venue: Roazhon Park, Rennes Date: Friday, 14 June Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC One Scotland & BBC Alba, listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

Scotland must take something from Friday's second Women's World Cup group game against Japan, according to midfielder Caroline Weir.

Shelley Kerr's side were beaten 2-1 by England on Sunday in Nice in their Group D opener.

Japan, finalists in 2015, were held to a surprise 0-0 draw by Argentina on Monday and will be out to make amends in Rennes in Friday.

"We need to take something from that game," Manchester City's Weir said.

More to follow.