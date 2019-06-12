Adebayo Akinfenwa: Wycombe Wanderers striker signs new one-year deal

Adebayo Akinfenwa (centre) has scored 204 goals in his career

Wycombe Wanderers striker Adebayo Akinfenwa has signed a new one-year contract with the League One side.

The ex-Northampton and AFC Wimbledon player, 37, scored eight times in 39 games for the Chairboys in 2018-19.

Known as 'The Beast', Akinfenwa has been Wycombe's top scorer in each of his three seasons at the club.

"He continues to deliver and he's such a huge part of what we've been building here, so I'm delighted to keep him here," said boss Gareth Ainsworth.

"He brings so much to the club, on and off the pitch, and I know how popular he is with the rest of the squad, all the staff, and all of the supporters."

Akinfenwa - who was named in the 2017-18 League Two team of the year - joined Wycombe in 2016.