Scottish Cup: Next season's final to be two weeks before season end

Next year's Scottish Cup final will be the earliest since Rangers beat Celtic in 2002

Next season's Scottish Cup final will take place on 9 May - two weeks before the end of the SPFL season.

The Hampden showpiece has been brought forward due to restrictions over the stadium's use for Euro 2020.

The Scottish Premiership season does not conclude until the following weekend, while the Premiership play-off is scheduled for 24 May.

Hampden will host four games at next summer's Euros, with the first of those matches on 20 June.

It is the earliest in a calendar year a Scottish Cup final has been held since Rangers defeated Celtic on 4 May, 2002.