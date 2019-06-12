Women's World Cup - Group B
Germany1Spain0

Women's World Cup: Germany make it two wins out of two with victory over Spain

By Tom Garry

BBC Sport in Valenciennes

Germany's Sara Daebritz bundles in opening goal

Germany made it two wins from two at the Women's World Cup as they claimed a narrow win over Spain in Group B.

Bayern Munich midfielder Sara Daebritz's scrappy first-half goal settled the contest and put the side ranked number two in the world all-but through to the knockout stages.

Spain dominated possession but the Germans scored against the run of play when Daebritz pounced on some hesitant defending to bundle the ball in at the far post.

The result meant that Germany will be assured of their place in the last 16 if South Africa fail to beat China on Thursday, while realistically they look set to top the group.

Line-ups

Germany

  • 1Schult
  • 3HendrichSubstituted forBühlat 45'minutes
  • 23Doorsoun
  • 5Hegering
  • 17SchweersBooked at 63mins
  • 15Gwinn
  • 13Däbritz
  • 8GoeßlingSubstituted forLeupolzat 80'minutes
  • 6OberdorfSubstituted forMagullat 65'minutes
  • 9Huth
  • 11Popp

Substitutes

  • 2Simon
  • 4Maier
  • 7Schüller
  • 10Marozsán
  • 12Benkarth
  • 14Elsig
  • 16Dallmann
  • 18Leupolz
  • 19Bühl
  • 20Magull
  • 21Frohms
  • 22Knaak

Spain

  • 13Paños
  • 8Torrejón
  • 4Paredes
  • 16León
  • 7Corredera
  • 15MeseguerSubstituted forGuijarroat 66'minutes
  • 10Hermoso
  • 14Torrecilla
  • 9CaldenteySubstituted forGarcíaat 59'minutes
  • 22García
  • 11PutellasSubstituted forBonmatíat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Gallardo
  • 2Jiménez
  • 3Ouahabi
  • 5Andrés Sanz
  • 6Losada
  • 12Guijarro
  • 17García
  • 18Bonmatí
  • 19Sampedro
  • 20Pereira
  • 21Falcón
  • 23Quiñones
Referee:
Kateryna Monzul

Match Stats

Home TeamGermanyAway TeamSpain
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home13
Away16
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away7
Fouls
Home8
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Germany 1, Spain 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Germany 1, Spain 0.

Foul by Marta Torrejón (Spain).

Sara Däbritz (Germany) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Aitana Bonmatí (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Irene Paredes.

Corner, Spain. Conceded by Sara Doorsoun.

Offside, Germany. Svenja Huth tries a through ball, but Klara Bühl is caught offside.

Jenni Hermoso (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Melanie Leupolz (Germany).

Foul by Irene Paredes (Spain).

Lina Magull (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Spain. Conceded by Verena Schweers.

Offside, Germany. Klara Bühl tries a through ball, but Lina Magull is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Klara Bühl (Germany) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by Irene Paredes.

Foul by Marta Corredera (Spain).

Svenja Huth (Germany) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Marina Hegering (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lina Magull.

Substitution

Substitution, Germany. Melanie Leupolz replaces Lena Goeßling.

Foul by Lucía García (Spain).

Sara Däbritz (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Spain. Aitana Bonmatí replaces Alexia Putellas.

Foul by Lucía García (Spain).

Verena Schweers (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Sara Däbritz (Germany) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lena Goeßling with a cross.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by Marta Torrejón.

Mapi León (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Svenja Huth (Germany).

Attempt missed. Marta Corredera (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alexia Putellas.

Attempt missed. Sara Däbritz (Germany) header from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Verena Schweers with a cross.

Attempt missed. Jenni Hermoso (Spain) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucía García.

Attempt missed. Patri Guijarro (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Spain. Conceded by Sara Doorsoun.

Substitution

Substitution, Spain. Patri Guijarro replaces Silvia Meseguer.

Lucía García (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Verena Schweers (Germany).

Substitution

Substitution, Germany. Lina Magull replaces Lena Oberdorf.

Attempt missed. Klara Bühl (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Lena Goeßling following a fast break.

Attempt blocked. Marta Torrejón (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Verena Schweers (Germany) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 12th June 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France11004043
2Norway11003033
3Nigeria210123-13
4South Korea200206-60

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany22002026
2Spain21013213
3China100101-10
4South Africa100113-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil11003033
2Italy11002113
3Australia100112-10
4Jamaica100103-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England11002113
2Argentina10100001
3Japan10100001
4Scotland100112-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Canada11001013
2Netherlands11001013
3Cameroon100101-10
4New Zealand100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1USA1100130133
2Sweden11002023
3Chile100102-20
4Thailand1001013-130
View full Women's World Cup tables

