Women's World Cup: Germany make it two wins out of two with victory over Spain
Germany made it two wins from two at the Women's World Cup as they claimed a narrow win over Spain in Group B.
Bayern Munich midfielder Sara Daebritz's scrappy first-half goal settled the contest and put the side ranked number two in the world all-but through to the knockout stages.
Spain dominated possession but the Germans scored against the run of play when Daebritz pounced on some hesitant defending to bundle the ball in at the far post.
The result meant that Germany will be assured of their place in the last 16 if South Africa fail to beat China on Thursday, while realistically they look set to top the group.
Line-ups
Germany
- 1Schult
- 3HendrichSubstituted forBühlat 45'minutes
- 23Doorsoun
- 5Hegering
- 17SchweersBooked at 63mins
- 15Gwinn
- 13Däbritz
- 8GoeßlingSubstituted forLeupolzat 80'minutes
- 6OberdorfSubstituted forMagullat 65'minutes
- 9Huth
- 11Popp
Substitutes
- 2Simon
- 4Maier
- 7Schüller
- 10Marozsán
- 12Benkarth
- 14Elsig
- 16Dallmann
- 18Leupolz
- 19Bühl
- 20Magull
- 21Frohms
- 22Knaak
Spain
- 13Paños
- 8Torrejón
- 4Paredes
- 16León
- 7Corredera
- 15MeseguerSubstituted forGuijarroat 66'minutes
- 10Hermoso
- 14Torrecilla
- 9CaldenteySubstituted forGarcíaat 59'minutes
- 22García
- 11PutellasSubstituted forBonmatíat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Gallardo
- 2Jiménez
- 3Ouahabi
- 5Andrés Sanz
- 6Losada
- 12Guijarro
- 17García
- 18Bonmatí
- 19Sampedro
- 20Pereira
- 21Falcón
- 23Quiñones
- Referee:
- Kateryna Monzul
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Germany 1, Spain 0.
Foul by Marta Torrejón (Spain).
Sara Däbritz (Germany) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Aitana Bonmatí (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Irene Paredes.
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Sara Doorsoun.
Offside, Germany. Svenja Huth tries a through ball, but Klara Bühl is caught offside.
Jenni Hermoso (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Melanie Leupolz (Germany).
Foul by Irene Paredes (Spain).
Lina Magull (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Verena Schweers.
Offside, Germany. Klara Bühl tries a through ball, but Lina Magull is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Klara Bühl (Germany) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Irene Paredes.
Foul by Marta Corredera (Spain).
Svenja Huth (Germany) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Marina Hegering (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lina Magull.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Melanie Leupolz replaces Lena Goeßling.
Foul by Lucía García (Spain).
Sara Däbritz (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain. Aitana Bonmatí replaces Alexia Putellas.
Foul by Lucía García (Spain).
Verena Schweers (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Sara Däbritz (Germany) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lena Goeßling with a cross.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Marta Torrejón.
Mapi León (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Svenja Huth (Germany).
Attempt missed. Marta Corredera (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alexia Putellas.
Attempt missed. Sara Däbritz (Germany) header from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Verena Schweers with a cross.
Attempt missed. Jenni Hermoso (Spain) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucía García.
Attempt missed. Patri Guijarro (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Sara Doorsoun.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain. Patri Guijarro replaces Silvia Meseguer.
Lucía García (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Verena Schweers (Germany).
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Lina Magull replaces Lena Oberdorf.
Attempt missed. Klara Bühl (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Lena Goeßling following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Marta Torrejón (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Verena Schweers (Germany) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.