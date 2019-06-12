Women's World Cup - Group A
France0Norway0

Women's World Cup: Hosts France edge past Norway in Nice

By Neil Johnston

BBC Sport

'The perfect start' - Gauvin gives France the lead straight after half-time

France all but secured a place in the knockout stage of the Women's World Cup after striker Valerie Gauvin marked her return with a goal against Norway.

Striker Gauvin did not start the win over South Korea after showing up late for training but scored from a cross.

The celebrations did not last - Wendie Renard finding her own net while trying to put the ball out for a corner.

France sealed victory through Eugenie Le Sommer's penalty after Marion Torrent was fouled by Ingrid Engen.

Cheered on by a crowd of 34,872 in Nice, hosts France had to dig deep to seal victory.

They top Group A with six points from two games - three ahead of second-placed Norway and third-placed Nigeria - with one group game left against Nigeria on Monday (20:00 BST).

Line-ups

France

  • 16Bouhaddi
  • 4Torrent
  • 19Mbock Bathy
  • 3Renard
  • 10Majri
  • 11Diani
  • 15Bussaglia
  • 6Henry
  • 9Le SommerBooked at 56mins
  • 13GauvinSubstituted forCascarinoat 85'minutes
  • 17ThineySubstituted forBilbaultat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Durand
  • 2Périsset
  • 5Tounkara
  • 7Karchaoui
  • 8Geyoro
  • 12Laurent
  • 14Bilbault
  • 18Asseyi
  • 20Cascarino
  • 21Peyraud-Magnin
  • 22Debever
  • 23Clemaron

Norway

  • 1Hjelmseth
  • 2WoldSubstituted forHansenat 86'minutes
  • 6Mjelde
  • 3Thorisdottir
  • 17Minde
  • 21SaevikSubstituted forUtlandat 76'minutes
  • 8RisaSubstituted forMaanumat 90+1'minutes
  • 14EngenBooked at 71mins
  • 16Reiten
  • 10Hansen
  • 9Herlovsen

Substitutes

  • 4Hovland
  • 5Hansen
  • 7Thorsnes
  • 11Utland
  • 12Fiskerstrand
  • 13Asland
  • 15Eikeland
  • 18Maanum
  • 19Redisch Kvamme
  • 20Haavi
  • 22Nautnes
  • 23Bogstad
Referee:
Bibiana Steinhaus

Match Stats

Home TeamFranceAway TeamNorway
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home16
Away4
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, France 2, Norway 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, France 2, Norway 1.

Corner, France. Conceded by Frida Maanum.

Substitution

Substitution, Norway. Frida Maanum replaces Vilde Risa.

Foul by Isabell Herlovsen (Norway).

Amandine Henry (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Norway. Skinnes Hansen replaces Ingrid Moe Wold.

Substitution

Substitution, France. Delphine Cascarino replaces Valérie Gauvin.

Isabell Herlovsen (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Wendie Renard (France).

Substitution

Substitution, France. Charlotte Bilbault replaces Gaëtane Thiney.

Offside, Norway. Guro Reiten tries a through ball, but Isabell Herlovsen is caught offside.

Foul by Lisa-Marie Utland (Norway).

Amandine Henry (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ingrid Engen (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gaëtane Thiney (France).

Substitution

Substitution, Norway. Lisa-Marie Utland replaces Karina Saevik.

Corner, Norway. Conceded by Amandine Henry.

Goal!

Goal! France 2, Norway 1. Eugénie Le Sommer (France) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Booking

Ingrid Engen (Norway) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match (Norway). VAR checking.

VAR: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field cancelled.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Marion Torrent (France).

Penalty conceded by Ingrid Engen (Norway) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty France. Marion Torrent draws a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt blocked. Marion Torrent (France) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Vilde Risa (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gaëtane Thiney (France).

Corner, Norway. Conceded by Wendie Renard.

Attempt blocked. Amel Majri (France) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, France. Conceded by Vilde Risa.

Corner, France. Conceded by Ingrid Hjelmseth.

Attempt saved. Valérie Gauvin (France) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Amandine Henry.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Maria Thorisdottir (Norway).

Attempt saved. Valérie Gauvin (France) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Eugénie Le Sommer (France) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Karina Saevik (Norway) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France22006156
2Norway21014223
3Nigeria210123-13
4South Korea200206-60

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany22002026
2Spain21013213
3China100101-10
4South Africa100113-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil11003033
2Italy11002113
3Australia100112-10
4Jamaica100103-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England11002113
2Argentina10100001
3Japan10100001
4Scotland100112-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Canada11001013
2Netherlands11001013
3Cameroon100101-10
4New Zealand100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1USA1100130133
2Sweden11002023
3Chile100102-20
4Thailand1001013-130
View full Women's World Cup tables

