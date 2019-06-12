Women's World Cup: Hosts France edge past Norway in Nice

From the section

France all but secured a place in the knockout stage of the Women's World Cup after striker Valerie Gauvin marked her return with a goal against Norway.

Striker Gauvin did not start the win over South Korea after showing up late for training but scored from a cross.

The celebrations did not last - Wendie Renard finding her own net while trying to put the ball out for a corner.

France sealed victory through Eugenie Le Sommer's penalty after Marion Torrent was fouled by Ingrid Engen.

Cheered on by a crowd of 34,872 in Nice, hosts France had to dig deep to seal victory.

They top Group A with six points from two games - three ahead of second-placed Norway and third-placed Nigeria - with one group game left against Nigeria on Monday (20:00 BST).

