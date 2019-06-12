Match ends, France 2, Norway 1.
Women's World Cup: Hosts France edge past Norway in Nice
France all but secured a place in the knockout stage of the Women's World Cup after striker Valerie Gauvin marked her return with a goal against Norway.
Striker Gauvin did not start the win over South Korea after showing up late for training but scored from a cross.
The celebrations did not last - Wendie Renard finding her own net while trying to put the ball out for a corner.
France sealed victory through Eugenie Le Sommer's penalty after Marion Torrent was fouled by Ingrid Engen.
Cheered on by a crowd of 34,872 in Nice, hosts France had to dig deep to seal victory.
They top Group A with six points from two games - three ahead of second-placed Norway and third-placed Nigeria - with one group game left against Nigeria on Monday (20:00 BST).
Line-ups
France
- 16Bouhaddi
- 4Torrent
- 19Mbock Bathy
- 3Renard
- 10Majri
- 11Diani
- 15Bussaglia
- 6Henry
- 9Le SommerBooked at 56mins
- 13GauvinSubstituted forCascarinoat 85'minutes
- 17ThineySubstituted forBilbaultat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Durand
- 2Périsset
- 5Tounkara
- 7Karchaoui
- 8Geyoro
- 12Laurent
- 14Bilbault
- 18Asseyi
- 20Cascarino
- 21Peyraud-Magnin
- 22Debever
- 23Clemaron
Norway
- 1Hjelmseth
- 2WoldSubstituted forHansenat 86'minutes
- 6Mjelde
- 3Thorisdottir
- 17Minde
- 21SaevikSubstituted forUtlandat 76'minutes
- 8RisaSubstituted forMaanumat 90+1'minutes
- 14EngenBooked at 71mins
- 16Reiten
- 10Hansen
- 9Herlovsen
Substitutes
- 4Hovland
- 5Hansen
- 7Thorsnes
- 11Utland
- 12Fiskerstrand
- 13Asland
- 15Eikeland
- 18Maanum
- 19Redisch Kvamme
- 20Haavi
- 22Nautnes
- 23Bogstad
- Referee:
- Bibiana Steinhaus
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, France 2, Norway 1.
Corner, France. Conceded by Frida Maanum.
Substitution
Substitution, Norway. Frida Maanum replaces Vilde Risa.
Foul by Isabell Herlovsen (Norway).
Amandine Henry (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Norway. Skinnes Hansen replaces Ingrid Moe Wold.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Delphine Cascarino replaces Valérie Gauvin.
Isabell Herlovsen (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Wendie Renard (France).
Substitution
Substitution, France. Charlotte Bilbault replaces Gaëtane Thiney.
Offside, Norway. Guro Reiten tries a through ball, but Isabell Herlovsen is caught offside.
Foul by Lisa-Marie Utland (Norway).
Amandine Henry (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ingrid Engen (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gaëtane Thiney (France).
Substitution
Substitution, Norway. Lisa-Marie Utland replaces Karina Saevik.
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Amandine Henry.
Goal!
Goal! France 2, Norway 1. Eugénie Le Sommer (France) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Ingrid Engen (Norway) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Norway). VAR checking.
VAR: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field cancelled.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Marion Torrent (France).
Penalty conceded by Ingrid Engen (Norway) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty France. Marion Torrent draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Marion Torrent (France) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Vilde Risa (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gaëtane Thiney (France).
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Wendie Renard.
Attempt blocked. Amel Majri (France) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, France. Conceded by Vilde Risa.
Corner, France. Conceded by Ingrid Hjelmseth.
Attempt saved. Valérie Gauvin (France) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Amandine Henry.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Maria Thorisdottir (Norway).
Attempt saved. Valérie Gauvin (France) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Eugénie Le Sommer (France) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Karina Saevik (Norway) wins a free kick on the right wing.