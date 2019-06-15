Paul Coutts: Midfielder seeks new challenge after Sheffield United exit

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: 'Maybe I could come back to Cove one day'

Free agent Paul Coutts admits it was hard to walk away from his Premier League dream but says leaving Sheffield United was the "right thing".

The Scottish midfielder, 30, started just one game as the Blades won promotion to the top flight for the first time since 2007.

Having discussed the possibility of new terms, he is now looking for a new club in search of more game time.

"I have had a couple of offers, which haven't been quite right," said Coutts.

"It's the first time in my career that I have been out of contract, you are looking at the phone all the time. Something will come up I'm sure.

"I couldn't go another season without playing. You have got all the glitz and glamour of the Premier League, which would have been amazing to be involved in - it has been an ambition of mine the whole time I have been in England - but I just felt leaving was the right thing to do."

Fleck 'probably the best I've played with'

Since leaving Cove Rangers in 2008, the Aberdonian played for Peterborough United, Preston and Derby County before his switch to Sheffield United.

And the former Scotland Under-21 international, who moved to Bramall Lane in 2015 and helped the club win the League One title in 2017, thinks he has "probably got another two or three years down south".

"There is always an appeal to come back home but I think my immediate future will be in England and we will see after that," said Coutts, whose former side Cove will be in Scottish League Two for the first time next season.

While Coutts will not be part of the Blades' Premier League adventure, compatriot John Fleck will.

The former Rangers midfielder was a standout last term and Coutts is backing the 27-year-old to make his mark in the top division.

"John is probably the best player I have played with," added Coutts. "A great left foot, a great lad. He was one of the hot prospects to come out of Rangers, he has obviously got the pedigree to be a top player.

"He had a couple of stagnant years at Coventry, but the move to Sheffield United has been the best thing for him, the manager gets the best out of him, so I would expect to see him do well."