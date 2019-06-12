Mehmet Dalman: Cardiff City chairman in takeover talks at Charlton

Cardiff City chairman Mehmet Dalman is in talks with Charlton Athletic over a potential takeover.

A deal would see him leave Cardiff and the role he has held since June 2013.

Dalman is understood to have held discussions with Charlton owner Roland Duchatelet, who has been looking to sell the south London club since 2017.

Charlton were promoted to the Championship via the play-offs last month, while Cardiff were relegated from the Premier League.

