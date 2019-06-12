Scottish FA have money to buy Hampden - Ian Maxwell

Hampden Park has been the home of the Scotland national team since 1906

The Scottish FA "absolutely" have the money to buy Hampden Park and hope to make an announcement about the deal "within the next week or two", says chief executive Ian Maxwell.

The association agreed last September to buy the national stadium from League Two club Queen's Park for £5m.

But the purchase has not yet been completed with the Scottish FA's lease on Hampden expiring next year.

"There is a lot that has happened since then," Maxwell told BBC Scotland.

"It's a fairly complex transaction and a lot of legal work has to be gone through. We are very, very close to the end of that and hope to make an announcement within the next week or two. We have just to finalise the purchase."

The Scottish FA was contemplating moving matches to Murrayfield, but opted to remain in Glasgow, with half of the money needed to complete the takeover pledged by businessmen Lord Willie Haughey and Sir Tom Hunter.

Queen's Park - who will move their matches to Lesser Hampden - will receive £5m, with the Scottish FA assuming £19m of liabilities. That will only be payable if matches are no longer played at Hampden.

While Maxwell was unequivocal that the money was there to pay for Hampden, he was less adamant when asked about funds to develop the stadium.

"That's a slightly different question and a will require a bit of support," he said.