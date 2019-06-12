Women's World Cup 2019: What to look out for on day seven

Cristiane scored a hat-trick as Brazil beat Jamaica 3-0 in their opening game, taking her international tally to 93 goals

Fifa Women's World Cup 2019 Host nation: France Dates: 7 June - 7 July 2019 Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and the BBC Sport website and app

France were made to work for it but the hosts managed to beat Norway 2-1 in an entertaining game on Wednesday.

Germany also maintained their winning start but can Brazil do the same on day seven in what promises to be one of the most exciting match-ups of the group stage?

Who's playing?

Brazil face Australia in Montpellier in Group C (17:00 BST) while the day's other game sees South Africa play Group B rivals China (20:00 BST) at Paris' Parc des Princes.

Where can I follow the games?

BBC Sport will have live coverage of every World Cup match across TV, radio, the Red Button and online from the group stages all the way through to the final.

BBC Two will show Australia v Brazil live from 16:45 BST, while coverage of South Africa v China will be available on the Red Button.

There will also be live text coverage of both matches on the BBC Sport website.

Players to watch

Australia v Brazil:

Sam Kerr is now joint-fourth on Australia's list of all-time goalscorers with 32

Sam Kerr Nationality: Australian Position: Striker Club: Chicago Red Stars Age: 25

Sam Kerr said she was glad to 'get the monkey off her back' after scoring in Australia's opening game against Italy. It was her first World Cup goal in nine games at the finals.

But Italy fought back to win 2-1 so Australia will need their star striker to continue her form having been one of the best players in the world this year.

Kerr has scored four goals in six games for the Matildas in 2019 and is the all-time record scorer in both the United States and Australia's top professional leagues.

South Africa v China:

Thembi Kgatlana has scored eight goals in 15 internationals for South Africa

Thembi Kgatlana Nationality: South African Position: Striker Club: Beijing BG Phoenix Age: 23

Thembi Kgatlana scored South Africa's first World Cup goal in their 3-1 defeat to Spain with Banyana Banyana having qualified for the first time.

She announced her arrival on the international stage at last year's Africa Women Cup of Nations, finishing as the tournament's top scorer with five goals as South Africa lost the final on penalties.

After a stint in the United States in 2018, Kgatlana moved to the Chinese Women's Super League in February.

What are Thursday's key stats?

Australia beat Brazil 1-0 at the round of 16 stage in 2015 - the only time in their last nine World Cup games that Brazil have failed to score.

Australia have lost their last three matches - their worst losing run since four successive defeats in June 2008.

Brazil have won their last 10 group games, with a clean sheet in each one, and are unbeaten in 16 - since a 6-1 defeat by Germany in 1995.

South Africa have lost their last three matches, conceding 13 goals in the process.

China's defeat to Germany was only their third in 19 World Cup group games - but they have all come in their last six group games.

What are the big stories of the day?

Brazil and Australia were both seen as outside favourites before the World Cup and while Brazil lived up to the hype in their opener, Australia have work to do after Italy's last-gasp winner.

Brazil have an ageing squad but showed they can still do it as Cristiane, 34, scored a hat-trick against Jamaica while 41-year-old Formiga, playing in her seventh World Cup, managed 90 minutes.

Their record scorer Marta, 33, could come into the starting line-up and Kerr will be keen to show she can be just as good as the six-time world player of the year.

After Germany's win over Spain, South Africa and China are looking to capitalise and boost their chances of finishing second in Group B.

Each side were runners-up in their regional competitions last year but history is on China's side as the Asian side, who lost 1-0 to Germany in their opener, have won their four previous meetings.

Did you see?

