Hosts France see off Norway
-
- From the section Women's Football
France all but secured a place in the knockout stage of the Women's World Cup after striker Valerie Gauvin marked her return with a goal against Norway.
Striker Gauvin did not start the win over South Korea after showing up late for training but scored from a cross.
The celebrations did not last - Wendie Renard finding her own net while trying to put the ball out for a corner.
Eugenie Le Sommer's penalty sealed the points after Marion Torrent was fouled by Ingrid Systad Engen.