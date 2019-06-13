Jackson Longridge: Bradford City sign defender from Dunfermline Athletic

Jackson Longridge made 41 appearances for Dunfermline Athletic after joining them last summer

League Two club Bradford City have signed defender Jackson Longridge from Scottish Championship side Dunfermline Athletic on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old left-back previously played for Ayr United, Stranraer and Livingston before joining the Pars.

"This is a very strong club and we need to get it back to where it belongs," Longridge told the club's website.

"After speaking with the manager, he has made it clear I am the kind of player he is looking for."

Longridge scored five goals in 41 appearances for Dunfermline after joining from Livingston in the summer of 2018.

The transfer fee has not been disclosed but Dunfermline confirmed "a mutual compensation agreement had been agreed" and said they had received offers from a number of English Football League clubs for Longridge.

"Jackson had a consistent season last year and he has attracted quite a bit of attention in the close season," said Dunfermline head coach Steve Crawford.

"We felt that we could not stand in his way to join a club the size of Bradford. It could kick-start his career by giving him the opportunity to go down and play in England."

