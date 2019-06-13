Moussa Djenepo: Southampton to sign Mali winger from Standard Liege

Moussa Djenepo is part of Mali's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt

Southampton have come to an agreement with Standard Liege to sign Mali winger Moussa Djenepo.

The 20-year-old has agreed a four-year deal with the Premier League side and his arrival is subject to the relevant paperwork being completed on 1 July.

Djenepo scored 11 times last season to help Standard Liege finish third in the Belgian top flight.

"He is an exciting player, with tremendous pace and good finishing," Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said.

Djenepo is currently with the Mali squad that will take part in the Africa Cup of Nations, which begins on 21 June, and is scheduled to join up with Southampton after the tournament.

"We have been impressed with how he has adapted to football in Europe and the impact he has had in many games, and we had an interest in him as recently as January, so I am pleased we are able to bring him into the club," Hasenhuttl added.

"I think he will be an excellent fit for our style of play and shape, and these are the important characteristics we must look for."

