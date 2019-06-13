Jordi van Stappershoef: Bristol Rovers sign Dutch keeper from FC Volendam

From the section

Jordi van Stappershoef is Bristol Rovers' fourth signing of the summer transfer window

League One side Bristol Rovers have signed Dutch goalkeeper Jordi van Stappershoef on a free transfer.

The 23-year-old was out of contract after leaving Dutch second-tier side FC Volendam earlier this summer.

"Our head of recruitment, Tommy Widdrington, has travelled to watch Jordi in action on a number of occasions," Rovers boss Graham Coughlan told the club website.

"He's a player that we have done our homework on."

Bristol Rovers have not disclosed the length of Van Stappershoef's deal, which is subject to international clearance.

