Garry Monk: Birmingham City manager remains at Blues following exit rumours

Garry Monk was appointed Birmingham City manager in March 2018

Birmingham City manager Garry Monk has no intention of walking out on the Championship club despite reports that he could leave St Andrew's before the start of the season.

It is understood there are difficulties behind the scenes relating to the exit of forward Jota to rivals Aston Villa in a swap deal involving Gary Gardner.

But those difficulties are not thought to be so serious that Monk might leave.

And he has been back at the Blues' Wast Hills training ground this week.

Former Swansea City, Leeds United and Middlesbrough boss Monk, 40, was appointed in March 2018 on a three-and-a-half year contract.

He kept the club out of relegation trouble in his first season and last term they were on the fringes of the play-off race.

But they had a potential Financial Fair Play penalty hanging over them all season for breaching EFL profitability and sustainability rules.

That ultimately led to them being deducted nine points by an EFL Independent Disciplinary Commission. They finished the season 12 points above the drop zone, in 17th.

Analysis

BBC WM's Richard Wilford

Any uneasiness between board and manager is an unwelcome development after a season of progress on and off the field.

There appears to a difference of opinion on playing style and transfer targets.

The board are keen to see a more creative, progressive squad take the field next season after seeing only seven home wins in the Championship.

After Monk steered Blues to safety despite a nine-point penalty for the club's previous overspending, supporters are concerned that this period of relative stability is now seemingly under threat.