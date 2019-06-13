Australia 3-2 Brazil: Matildas fight back from 2-0 down to claim first win

Media playback is not supported on this device Own goal completes Australia comeback against Brazil

Australia battled back from 2-0 down to beat Brazil in an extraordinary game and inflict a first group-stage defeat on the South Americans in 24 years.

The Matildas suffered a surprise defeat by Italy in their opening game and their campaign looked in serious trouble when they trailed to a Marta penalty and Cristiane's fourth strike in two matches.

But the Matildas levelled through Caitlin Foord's poked finish and Chloe Logarzo's cross-shot either side of half-time, with Marta having to be withdrawn with a knock at the interval, having earlier extended her record tally to 16 World Cup goals.

Defender Monica's unfortunate own goal - which was eventually awarded by VAR, with an offside Sam Kerr controversially judged not to have been interfering - completed Australia's remarkable comeback.

The Australians, who are ranked sixth in the world, are now level with Brazil and the Italians on three points in Group C.

Jamaica and Italy will meet in their second match in Reims on Friday, in the most evenly-poised group of the tournament.

More to follow.

Media playback is not supported on this device Australia's Chloe Logarzo makes it even against Brazil