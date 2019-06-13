Match ends, Australia 3, Brazil 2.
Australia 3-2 Brazil: Matildas fight back from 2-0 down to claim first win
-
- From the section Women's Football
Australia battled back from 2-0 down to beat Brazil in an extraordinary game and inflict a first group-stage defeat on the South Americans in 24 years.
The Matildas suffered a surprise defeat by Italy in their opening game and their campaign looked in serious trouble when they trailed to a Marta penalty and Cristiane's fourth strike in two matches.
But the Matildas levelled through Caitlin Foord's poked finish and Chloe Logarzo's cross-shot either side of half-time, with Marta having to be withdrawn with a knock at the interval, having earlier extended her record tally to 16 World Cup goals.
Defender Monica's unfortunate own goal - which was eventually awarded by VAR, with an offside Sam Kerr controversially judged not to have been interfering - completed Australia's remarkable comeback.
The Australians, who are ranked sixth in the world, are now level with Brazil and the Italians on three points in Group C.
Jamaica and Italy will meet in their second match in Reims on Friday, in the most evenly-poised group of the tournament.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Australia
- 1Williams
- 21Carpenter
- 14Kennedy
- 7Catley
- 8Kellond-Knight
- 13Yallop
- 10van Egmond
- 6Logarzo
- 15GielnikSubstituted forRasoat 72'minutes
- 20Kerr
- 9FoordSubstituted forRoestbakkenat 90+5'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Simon
- 3Luik
- 5Roestbakken
- 11De Vanna
- 12Micah
- 16Raso
- 18Arnold
- 19Gorry
- 22Harrison
- 23Allen
Brazil
- 1do Monte Barbosa
- 13Santos de Oliveira
- 14Sousa Feitoza
- 21Hickmann Alves
- 6Dias Gomes
- 8Maciel MotaBooked at 14minsSubstituted forBertolucci Paixãoat 45'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 7Alves da SilvaBooked at 85mins
- 10Vieira da SilvaSubstituted forda Silvaat 45'minutes
- 5de Moraes Rosa Moreno
- 9de Oliveira
- 11Rozeira de Souza SilvaSubstituted forZaneratto Joãoat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Barbosa Medeiros
- 3Santos Silva
- 4Pereira dos Santos
- 12Villares Reis
- 15Martins Pereira
- 16Zaneratto João
- 17Cavalari Machry
- 18Bertolucci Paixão
- 19da Silva
- 20Fernandes dos Santos
- 22Izidoro Lima da Silva
- 23da Silva Ferreira
- Referee:
- Esther Staubli
- Attendance:
- 17,032
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Australia 3, Brazil 2.
Foul by Tameka Yallop (Australia).
Luana (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Australia. Karly Roestbakken replaces Caitlin Foord.
Attempt missed. Bia Zaneratto (Brazil) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luana with a cross.
Offside, Australia. Elise Kellond-Knight tries a through ball, but Caitlin Foord is caught offside.
Booking
Luana (Brazil) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Emily van Egmond (Australia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luana (Brazil).
Stephanie Catley (Australia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ludmila (Brazil).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Elise Kellond-Knight (Australia).
Booking
Andressa Alves (Brazil) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Elise Kellond-Knight (Australia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Andressa Alves (Brazil).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Andressa Alves (Brazil).
Attempt blocked. Andressa Alves (Brazil) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tamires.
Attempt blocked. Luana (Brazil) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bia Zaneratto.
Attempt saved. Sam Kerr (Australia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hayley Raso.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Bia Zaneratto replaces Cristiane.
Substitution
Substitution, Australia. Hayley Raso replaces Emily Gielnik.
Foul by Chloe Logarzo (Australia).
Thaisa (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Chloe Logarzo (Australia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Letícia Santos (Brazil).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
VAR: Goal. Referee decision on field cancelled.
Delay in match (Australia). VAR checking.
Goal!
Own Goal by Mônica, Brazil. Australia 3, Brazil 2.
Attempt missed. Debinha (Brazil) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andressa Alves with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Ellie Carpenter.
Attempt blocked. Alanna Kennedy (Australia) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Elise Kellond-Knight with a cross.
Corner, Australia. Conceded by Thaisa.
Elise Kellond-Knight (Australia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Letícia Santos (Brazil).
Attempt missed. Ludmila (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Andressa Alves (Brazil) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.