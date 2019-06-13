Women's World Cup - Group C
Australia3Brazil2

Australia 3-2 Brazil: Matildas fight back from 2-0 down to claim first win

By Tom Garry

BBC Sport in Montpellier

Media playback is not supported on this device

Own goal completes Australia comeback against Brazil

Australia battled back from 2-0 down to beat Brazil in an extraordinary game and inflict a first group-stage defeat on the South Americans in 24 years.

The Matildas suffered a surprise defeat by Italy in their opening game and their campaign looked in serious trouble when they trailed to a Marta penalty and Cristiane's fourth strike in two matches.

But the Matildas levelled through Caitlin Foord's poked finish and Chloe Logarzo's cross-shot either side of half-time, with Marta having to be withdrawn with a knock at the interval, having earlier extended her record tally to 16 World Cup goals.

Defender Monica's unfortunate own goal - which was eventually awarded by VAR, with an offside Sam Kerr controversially judged not to have been interfering - completed Australia's remarkable comeback.

The Australians, who are ranked sixth in the world, are now level with Brazil and the Italians on three points in Group C.

Jamaica and Italy will meet in their second match in Reims on Friday, in the most evenly-poised group of the tournament.

More to follow.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Australia's Chloe Logarzo makes it even against Brazil

Line-ups

Australia

  • 1Williams
  • 21Carpenter
  • 14Kennedy
  • 7Catley
  • 8Kellond-Knight
  • 13Yallop
  • 10van Egmond
  • 6Logarzo
  • 15GielnikSubstituted forRasoat 72'minutes
  • 20Kerr
  • 9FoordSubstituted forRoestbakkenat 90+5'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Simon
  • 3Luik
  • 5Roestbakken
  • 11De Vanna
  • 12Micah
  • 16Raso
  • 18Arnold
  • 19Gorry
  • 22Harrison
  • 23Allen

Brazil

  • 1do Monte Barbosa
  • 13Santos de Oliveira
  • 14Sousa Feitoza
  • 21Hickmann Alves
  • 6Dias Gomes
  • 8Maciel MotaBooked at 14minsSubstituted forBertolucci Paixãoat 45'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 7Alves da SilvaBooked at 85mins
  • 10Vieira da SilvaSubstituted forda Silvaat 45'minutes
  • 5de Moraes Rosa Moreno
  • 9de Oliveira
  • 11Rozeira de Souza SilvaSubstituted forZaneratto Joãoat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Barbosa Medeiros
  • 3Santos Silva
  • 4Pereira dos Santos
  • 12Villares Reis
  • 15Martins Pereira
  • 16Zaneratto João
  • 17Cavalari Machry
  • 18Bertolucci Paixão
  • 19da Silva
  • 20Fernandes dos Santos
  • 22Izidoro Lima da Silva
  • 23da Silva Ferreira
Referee:
Esther Staubli
Attendance:
17,032

Match Stats

Home TeamAustraliaAway TeamBrazil
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home11
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Australia 3, Brazil 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Australia 3, Brazil 2.

Foul by Tameka Yallop (Australia).

Luana (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Australia. Karly Roestbakken replaces Caitlin Foord.

Attempt missed. Bia Zaneratto (Brazil) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luana with a cross.

Offside, Australia. Elise Kellond-Knight tries a through ball, but Caitlin Foord is caught offside.

Booking

Luana (Brazil) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Emily van Egmond (Australia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luana (Brazil).

Stephanie Catley (Australia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ludmila (Brazil).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Elise Kellond-Knight (Australia).

Booking

Andressa Alves (Brazil) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Elise Kellond-Knight (Australia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Andressa Alves (Brazil).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Andressa Alves (Brazil).

Attempt blocked. Andressa Alves (Brazil) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tamires.

Attempt blocked. Luana (Brazil) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bia Zaneratto.

Attempt saved. Sam Kerr (Australia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hayley Raso.

Substitution

Substitution, Brazil. Bia Zaneratto replaces Cristiane.

Substitution

Substitution, Australia. Hayley Raso replaces Emily Gielnik.

Foul by Chloe Logarzo (Australia).

Thaisa (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Chloe Logarzo (Australia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Letícia Santos (Brazil).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

VAR: Goal. Referee decision on field cancelled.

Delay in match (Australia). VAR checking.

Goal!

Own Goal by Mônica, Brazil. Australia 3, Brazil 2.

Attempt missed. Debinha (Brazil) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andressa Alves with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Ellie Carpenter.

Attempt blocked. Alanna Kennedy (Australia) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Elise Kellond-Knight with a cross.

Corner, Australia. Conceded by Thaisa.

Elise Kellond-Knight (Australia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Letícia Santos (Brazil).

Attempt missed. Ludmila (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Andressa Alves (Brazil) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 13th June 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France22006156
2Norway21014223
3Nigeria210123-13
4South Korea200206-60

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany22002026
2Spain21013213
3China100101-10
4South Africa100113-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil21015323
2Italy11002113
3Australia21014403
4Jamaica100103-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England11002113
2Argentina10100001
3Japan10100001
4Scotland100112-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Canada11001013
2Netherlands11001013
3Cameroon100101-10
4New Zealand100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1USA1100130133
2Sweden11002023
3Chile100102-20
4Thailand1001013-130
View full Women's World Cup tables

Top Stories

Fifa Women's World Cup 2019

Explore the BBC