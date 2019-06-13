Match ends, South Africa 0, China PR 1.
Women's World Cup: Li Ying scores brilliant volley as China beat South Africa
Li Ying scored with a brilliant first-half volley to earn China victory over debutants South Africa, who face elimination from the Women's World Cup.
The result means Group B rivals Germany qualify for the last 16, with China and Spain hoping to join them.
After an uneventful first 40 minutes, Li brought the Parc des Princes crowd to their feet when she converted Zhang Rui's pinpoint delivery.
Wang Shanshan went close with a header that hit the bar and came off the line.
South Africa looked like they could cause the Asian side problems on the counter-attack but they lacked accurate final balls.
Africa's player of the year Thembi Kgatlana, who scored against Spain in the 3-1 defeat, produced Banyana Banyana's best chance when she burst into the area and fired into the side-netting.
Her team-mate Kholosa Biyana launched an effort from 25 yards but it was easily dealt with by Jiangsu Suning goalkeeper Peng Shimeng.
South Africa will need to defeat two-time champions Germany in their final match by a handsome margin to qualify for the last 16.
Line-ups
South Africa
- 20Swart
- 2Ramalepe
- 5van Wyk
- 4MatlouBooked at 83mins
- 23HolweniSubstituted forSmedaat 72'minutes
- 13Mbane
- 11Kgatlana
- 6Makhabane
- 19Biyana
- 15JaneSubstituted forMotlhaloat 82'minutes
- 8FulutudiluSubstituted forSeoposenweat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Mpuru
- 7Dhlamini
- 9Mthandi
- 10Motlhalo
- 12Seoposenwe
- 14Makhubela
- 16Dlamini
- 17Smeda
- 18Gamede
- 21Ndimeni
- 22Mulaudzi
China
- 12Peng
- 6Han
- 5Wu
- 3Lin
- 2Liu
- 7Wang
- 13WangSubstituted forYangat 81'minutes
- 20Zhang
- 17GuSubstituted forLouat 65'minutes
- 11Wang
- 10LiSubstituted forYaoat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Xu
- 4Lou
- 8Li
- 9Yang
- 14Wang
- 15Song
- 16Li
- 18Bi
- 19Tan
- 21Yao
- 22Luo
- 23Liu
- Referee:
- Katalin Kulcsár
- Attendance:
- 20,011
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, South Africa 0, China PR 1.
Attempt blocked. Yang Li (China PR) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lou Jiahui.
Attempt saved. Yang Li (China PR) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lou Jiahui.
Attempt blocked. Yang Li (China PR) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yao Wei.
Yao Wei (China PR) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jermaine Seoposenwe (South Africa).
Foul by Wang Shanshan (China PR).
Bambanani Mbane (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, China PR. Conceded by Kaylin Swart.
Attempt saved. Han Peng (China PR) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wang Shuang with a cross.
Corner, China PR. Conceded by Leandra Smeda.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Lou Jiahui (China PR).
Booking
Noko Matlou (South Africa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lou Jiahui (China PR) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Noko Matlou (South Africa).
Substitution
Substitution, South Africa. Linda Motlhalo replaces Refiloe Jane.
Substitution
Substitution, China PR. Yang Li replaces Wang Yan.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, China PR. Yao Wei replaces Li Ying because of an injury.
Delay in match because of an injury Li Ying (China PR).
Attempt missed. Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, South Africa. Leandra Smeda replaces Sibulele Holweni.
Foul by Lou Jiahui (China PR).
Sibulele Holweni (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Wang Shanshan (China PR) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Lou Jiahui.
Foul by Wang Shuang (China PR).
Noko Matlou (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, South Africa. Noko Matlou tries a through ball, but Thembi Kgatlana is caught offside.
Offside, South Africa. Kaylin Swart tries a through ball, but Thembi Kgatlana is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, China PR. Lou Jiahui replaces Gu Yasha.
Zhang Rui (China PR) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kholosa Biyana (South Africa).
Attempt saved. Kholosa Biyana (South Africa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jermaine Seoposenwe.
Substitution
Substitution, South Africa. Jermaine Seoposenwe replaces Ode Fulutudilu.
Corner, South Africa. Conceded by Lin Yuping.
Corner, South Africa. Conceded by Lin Yuping.
Attempt missed. Noko Matlou (South Africa) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kholosa Biyana with a cross following a corner.
Corner, South Africa. Conceded by Lin Yuping.