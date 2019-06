Women's World Cup player rater: Australia v Brazil

It was a 2019 Women's World Cup game to remember as Australia came from 2-0 behind to beat Brazil 3-2 in Group C in Montpellier, handing them their first group-stage defeat in 24 years.

Australia defender Ellie Carpenter came out on top in the ratings with 7.09 while Marta, who came off at half-time, was top of Brazil's ratings with 5.96.