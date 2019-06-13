Carlisle United: Midfielder Mike Jones agrees new one-year contract

Mike Jones hit the second-half winner for Steven Pressley's Carlisle in their late season win over League Two champions Lincoln City

Carlisle United's Mike Jones has agreed a new one-year deal with the Cumbrians.

The 31-year-old former Tranmere Rovers, Shrewsbury Town, Bury, Sheffield Wednesday, Crawley and Oldham Athletic midfielder is now tied to the League Two club until the summer of 2020.

"Mike is currently on holiday but we've kept in touch," said Carlisle director of football David Holdsworth.

"He's an excellent professional and a good person. I'm delighted we've secured his services for next season."

Jones has made 114 appearances in his three seasons with the club since signing from Oldham in 2016 - but has scored just one league goal.

"I'm pleased to have got this done because it feels like I have unfinished business," he said. "I came to the club to get promoted and we still haven't done that yet.

"I've enjoyed my time working under the gaffer, I like the style of play he wants to introduce and I like the intensity he demands from us, both in training and on a match day."