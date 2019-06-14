Match ends, Jamaica 0, Italy 5.
Women's World Cup: Italy thrash Jamaica to reach last 16
-
- From the section Women's Football
Cristiana Girelli's hat-trick and Aurora Galli's stunning strike helped Italy book their place in the World Cup last 16 with victory over Jamaica.
Juventus' Girelli made it 1-0 with a retaken penalty, after goalkeeper Sydney Schneider had saved the initial spot-kick but was then punished for prematurely moving off her line.
Girelli grabbed her second from close range and headed in Italy's third.
Substitute Galli added two more with a thunderous shot and composed finish.
Those late goals came after a period of pressure from the lowest-ranked team in the competition, although their best effort came in the first half when Mireya Grey's 20-yard strike flew two feet wide.
As for the Azzurre, they march on with both Girelli and fellow Juve forward Barbara Bonansea, who scored twice in the 2-1 win over Australia, in sparkling form.
Bonansea won the first-half penalty after a VAR check declared Allyson Swaby's tackle was illegal. Girelli's strike was saved but referee Anna-Marie Keighley ordered a retake and booked Schneider for moving off her line.
Girelli scored her second with an effort that came off her thigh after Jamaica's defence went to sleep at a corner. And she completed her hat-trick shortly after the restart when she beat Schneider to a right-wing cross.
Galli, who was relegated to the bench for this game, produced the goal of the contest six minutes after coming with an unstoppable drive from 25 yards. The Juventus player then kept her cool as she took a through-ball around Schneider to slot in Italy's fifth.
Italy record joint-biggest WWC win - the stats
- Girelli became the second Italian player to score a Women's World Cup hat-trick, after Carolina Morace in 1991 against Chinese Taipei, which was the first hat-trick scored in the competition.
- Italy registered their joint-biggest win at the Women's World Cup, also winning 5-0 against Chinese Taipei in 1991 in their first game at the tournament.
- Jamaica became only the third team in Women's World Cup history to have seen a hat-trick scored against them in consecutive matches (Cristiane for Brazil, Girelli for Italy), after Mexico in 1999 and Ecuador in 2015.
- Jamaica named the youngest starting XI average age at the 2019 Women's World Cup so far (22 years, 151 days).
- Girelli's penalty for Italy after 12 minutes was their earliest Women's World Cup goal and their first ever goal via a penalty.
- Jamaica became the second team to give away a penalty in each of their two games at the 2019 Women's World Cup, after Scotland.
- Galli became the first Italian player to score in the Women's World Cup as a substitute since Rita Guarino in November 1991 against Norway, with that goal scored five years and 19 days before Galli was born.
Line-ups
Jamaica
- 1SchneiderBooked at 12mins
- 12Campbell
- 17Swaby
- 5Plummer
- 14Blackwood
- 21AdamolekunSubstituted forSilverat 76'minutes
- 6Solaun
- 4SwabySubstituted forSweatmanat 45'minutes
- 7Asher
- 22GreySubstituted forBrownat 66'minutes
- 11ShawBooked at 59mins
Substitutes
- 2Silver
- 3Hudson-Marks
- 8Shim
- 9Sweatman
- 10Brown
- 13McClure
- 15Cameron
- 16Bond-Flasza
- 18Carter
- 19Patterson
- 20Matthews
- 23Jamieson
Italy
- 1Giuliani
- 7GuagniSubstituted forBoattinat 57'minutes
- 3Gama
- 5Linari
- 13Bartoli
- 2BergamaschiSubstituted forGalliat 65'minutes
- 23Giugliano
- 10GirelliSubstituted forGiacintiat 72'minutes
- 21Cernoia
- 9Sabatino
- 11Bonansea
Substitutes
- 4Galli
- 6Rosucci
- 8Parisi
- 12Marchitelli
- 14Tarenzi
- 15Serturini
- 16Fusetti
- 17Boattin
- 18Mauro
- 19Giacinti
- 20Tucceri Cimini
- 22Pipitone
- Referee:
- Anna-Marie Keighley
- Attendance:
- 12,016
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away3
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Jamaica 0, Italy 5.
Valentina Cernoia (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marlo Carmen Sweatman (Jamaica).
Attempt saved. Havana Solaun (Jamaica) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Deneisha Blackwood.
Elisa Bartoli (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Deneisha Blackwood (Jamaica).
Goal!
Goal! Jamaica 0, Italy 5. Aurora Galli (Italy) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Manuela Giugliano with a through ball.
Attempt blocked. Khadija Shaw (Jamaica) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lauren Silver.
Corner, Jamaica. Conceded by Sara Gama.
Attempt blocked. Deneisha Blackwood (Jamaica) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Havana Solaun.
Lisa Boattin (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Havana Solaun (Jamaica).
Substitution
Substitution, Jamaica. Lauren Silver replaces Olufolasade Adamolekun.
Attempt missed. Barbara Bonansea (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Elena Linari.
Foul by Elisa Bartoli (Italy).
Deneisha Blackwood (Jamaica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Valentina Giacinti (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Konya Plummer (Jamaica).
Substitution
Substitution, Italy. Valentina Giacinti replaces Cristiana Girelli.
Goal!
Goal! Jamaica 0, Italy 4. Aurora Galli (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Lisa Boattin.
Offside, Italy. Valentina Cernoia tries a through ball, but Daniela Sabatino is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Lisa Boattin (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Allyson Swaby.
Attempt blocked. Khadija Shaw (Jamaica) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Havana Solaun.
Substitution
Substitution, Jamaica. Jody Brown replaces Mireya Grey.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy. Aurora Galli replaces Valentina Bergamaschi.
Attempt blocked. Khadija Shaw (Jamaica) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Olufolasade Adamolekun with a cross.
Corner, Jamaica. Conceded by Laura Giuliani.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Booking
Khadija Shaw (Jamaica) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Delay in match because of an injury Sara Gama (Italy).
Sara Gama (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Khadija Shaw (Jamaica).
Attempt blocked. Olufolasade Adamolekun (Jamaica) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Khadija Shaw.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy. Lisa Boattin replaces Alia Guagni.
Valentina Cernoia (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Konya Plummer (Jamaica).
Attempt blocked. Mireya Grey (Jamaica) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Khadija Shaw with a cross.
Attempt missed. Allyson Swaby (Jamaica) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.