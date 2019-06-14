England stay ahead of Nations League champions Portugal in world rankings

From the section

England lost to the Netherlands in their Nations League semi-final, but beat Switzerland on penalties to finish third

England remain ahead of Nations League champions Portugal in the new Fifa world rankings - despite losing in the recent semi-finals.

Gareth Southgate's side stay fourth, with Portugal moving up one place to fifth, and Belgium retaining top spot ahead of world champions France.

Northern Ireland climb five places to joint-28th after Euro 2020 qualifying wins over Estonia and Belarus.

Wales drop four places to 24th and Scotland slip one spot to joint-45th.

