Friday's Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Ntcham, Turnbull, McGregor, Kilmarnock, Taylor

Lyon are ready to join Marseille and Porto in pursuit of Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham. (Sun)

David Turnbull's proposed £3m move from Motherwell to Celtic could be completed by the weekend while Celta Vigo are trying to beat the Scottish champions to the signature of Toulouse defender Christopher Jullien. (Daily Record)

Celtic's capture of Turnbull could accelerate Leicester City's attempts to sign Scotland midfielder Callum McGregor from the Premiership winners. (Scotsman)

Celtic are the only club to have made an offer for Bolton Wanderers' Luca Connell, 18, who can play in defence and midfield. (Mail)

Kilmarnock and Scotland left-back Greg Taylor is a target for Hull City while Celtic and Rangers are also interested. (Daily Record)

Midfielder Matty Willock opted to sign for Gillingham instead of Rangers. (Scotsman)

Rangers defender Nikola Katic suffered a facial injury in Croatia's Under-21 European Championship win over Denmark and posted a picture of himself on social media with his nose heavily strapped. (Daily Record)

Plymouth Argyle could host Rangers in a pre-season friendly after their new manager Ryan Lowe approached Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard. (Herald - subscription required)

Scotland women head coach Shelley Kerr says no-one should be fooled by Japan's opening 0-0 draw with Argentina at the World Cup, with the Scots taking on the 2015 runners-up on Friday. (Times - subscription required)

Aberdeen have beaten Hibernian and Rangers to the signing of Queen's Park striker Michael Ruth, 17. (Sun)

Bournemouth's Scotland winger Ryan Fraser, 25, has hinted he will stay at the club for another year despite interest from Arsenal. (Mirror)

Dunfermline Athletic are close to signing former Dundee United and St Johnstone midfielder Paul Paton. (Sun)