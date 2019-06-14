Harvey Barnes: Leicester City midfielder signs five-year deal

Harvey Barnes
Harvey Barnes scored a late equaliser and his first goal for Leicester against West Ham in the Premier League in April

Leicester City midfielder Harvey Barnes has signed a five-year contract, keeping him at the club until 2024.

The 21-year-old Foxes academy graduate enjoyed a strong second half of the season, after returning early from a loan spell at West Brom.

Barnes said his decision to stay at the club he first joined as a nine-year-old was a "no brainer".

"From joining at such an early age to the position I'm in now, it's something that I want to continue," he said.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers praises the impact of young midfielder Harvey Barnes

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport