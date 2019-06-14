Pablo Fornals: West Ham sign Spain forward for £24m

Pablo Fornals has won two senior caps for Spain

West Ham have signed Spain forward Pablo Fornals for £24m from La Liga side Villarreal.

The 23-year-old joins the Hammers on a five-year deal, with the option to extend it for a further 12 months.

Fornals will join up with Manuel Pellegrini's squad at the conclusion of the Under-21 European Championships, which run until 30 June.

"I feel very good, very happy, and very grateful for the opportunity and to be part of West Ham," Fornals said.

The Castellon-born attacking midfielder ends a second stint at Villarreal, who finished 14th in La Liga last season, after returning from Malaga in 2017. He started out in Villarreal's youth ranks.

Fornals will be reuniting with West Ham director of football Mario Husillos, who oversaw his progress through the Villarreal B team before he made his senior debut against Real Madrid, aged 19.

The Spaniard is the Hammers' third close-season signing following the arrivals of goalkeepers David Martin and Roberto.