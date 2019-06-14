Regan Poole: MK Dons sign former Manchester United defender

Regan Poole was part of the Newport County side beaten by Tranmere in the League Two play-off final last month

League One newcomers MK Dons have signed Wales Under-21 international Regan Poole after the defender was released by Manchester United.

The 20-year-old made one senior appearance during his time at Old Trafford, which came as a substitute in a Europa League tie in February 2016.

Defender Poole began his career with Newport County and he re-joined the Welsh side on loan in January.

He made 26 appearances for the Exiles in all competitions last season.

The Dons have not disclosed the length of Poole's deal at Stadium MK.

