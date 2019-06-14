Liverpool and Manchester United enter EFL Trophy in 2019-20 season

Liverpool and Manchester United will enter Under-21 sides in the EFL Trophy in the 2019-20 season.

The two clubs are among 16 teams invited from category one academies, who will join the 48 League One and League Two clubs in the competition.

League One side Portsmouth won the EFL Trophy last season after beating Sunderland on penalties following a 2-2 draw at Wembley in March.

The draw for the group stage will take place in July.

