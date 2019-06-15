Copa America - Group A
Brazil3Bolivia0

Brazil 3-0 Bolivia: Copa America: Brazil fans jeer hosts despite Coutinho brace in 3-0 win

Phillipe Coutinho
Brazil celebrate Phillipe Coutinho's second goal against Bolivia in the opening game of the Copa America

Brazil were jeered by their own fans in their opening Copa America game against Bolivia despite winning 3-0.

Barcelona forward Philippe Coutinho scored twice and Everton netted a superb third late on in Sao Paulo.

Fans at the Morumbi stadium, which was around 70% full, booed Brazil at the break after a goalless first half in the Group A match.

Manager Tite said he "expected" a negative reaction from supporters after his team's lacklustre performance.

"We felt it ... young lads feel it, the coach feels it." the 56-year-old said.

"We need to understand. If we get forward and create chances then they will applaud.

"Having been at big clubs, when you sometimes don't produce, then don't expect the fans to understand. They will boo. When you pass the ball along the back, from full-back to central defender to goalkeeper, the first thing you hear is boo."

No Neymar, no problem?

Neymar
Neymar was injured during his side's friendly game against Qatar on 8 June

Brazil, who are without Paris St-Germain striker Neymar due to an ankle ligament injury, started with Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino up front and Manchester City's Fernandinho in midfield.

Neither could break down Bolivia's resistance in the first half, as a large section of the 46,342 fans in the stands made their frustrations clear.

But the fans saw a brighter Brazil in the second half, as former Liverpool forward Coutinho, 27, scored the first goal of the tournament from the penalty spot in the 50th minute following a Bolivia handball, and added his second with a deft header three minutes later.

Substitute Everton, 23, lashed home the third in the 85th minute - a first international goal for the Gremio striker - to seal the win for Brazil, who were playing a home game in white shirts for the first time in 60 years.

Brazil are hosting the Copa America for the first time since 1989, with all 10 South American teams taking part, along with guest nations Qatar and Japan.

In the second Group A game Peru play Venezuela in Porto Alegre on Saturday (20:00 BST), while Brazil's next match is against Venezuela (23:00 BST) in Salvador on Tuesday.

Line-ups

Brazil

  • 1Alisson
  • 13Alves da Silva
  • 4Marquinhos
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 6Filipe Luís
  • 17Fernandinho
  • 5Casemiro
  • 21RicharlisonSubstituted forWillianat 84'minutes
  • 11CoutinhoBooked at 66mins
  • 7Neres CamposSubstituted forSousa Soaresat 81'minutes
  • 20FirminoSubstituted forGabriel Jesusat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Miranda
  • 8Arthur
  • 9Gabriel Jesus
  • 10Willian
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 14Militão
  • 15Marques Loureiro
  • 16Cássio
  • 18Tolentino Coelho de Lima
  • 19Sousa Soares
  • 22Fagner

Bolivia

  • 1Lampe
  • 8Bejarano
  • 4Haquín
  • 22Jusino
  • 17Bejarano
  • 6SaavedraSubstituted forVacaat 64'minutes
  • 7Justiniano
  • 20SaucedoBooked at 20minsSubstituted forWayarat 59'minutes
  • 3Chumacero
  • 14CastroSubstituted forVacaat 75'minutes
  • 9Moreno Martins

Substitutes

  • 2Torres
  • 5Cuéllar
  • 10Galindo
  • 11Vaca
  • 12Cordano
  • 13Carrasco
  • 15Arano
  • 16Wayar
  • 18Álvarez
  • 19Vaca
  • 21Fernández
  • 23Rojas
Referee:
Néstor Fabián Pitana
Attendance:
46,342

Match Stats

Home TeamBrazilAway TeamBolivia
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home20
Away5
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away0
Fouls
Home14
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Brazil 3, Bolivia 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Brazil 3, Bolivia 0.

Offside, Brazil. Filipe Luís tries a through ball, but Coutinho is caught offside.

Everton (Brazil) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ramiro Vaca (Bolivia).

Attempt saved. Leonardo Vaca (Bolivia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ramiro Vaca.

Coutinho (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Leonel Justiniano (Bolivia).

Goal!

Goal! Brazil 3, Bolivia 0. Everton (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fernandinho.

Substitution

Substitution, Brazil. Willian replaces Richarlison.

Foul by Richarlison (Brazil).

Marvin Bejarano (Bolivia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Marcelo Moreno Martins (Bolivia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ramiro Vaca.

Substitution

Substitution, Brazil. Everton replaces David Neres.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Thiago Silva (Brazil).

Attempt saved. Marquinhos (Brazil) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Coutinho with a cross.

Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Marvin Bejarano.

Substitution

Substitution, Bolivia. Ramiro Vaca replaces Raúl Castro.

Foul by Casemiro (Brazil).

Leonardo Vaca (Bolivia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Dangerous play by Casemiro (Brazil).

Marcelo Moreno Martins (Bolivia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. David Neres (Brazil) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabriel Jesus.

Richarlison (Brazil) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Leonel Justiniano (Bolivia).

Foul by David Neres (Brazil).

Raúl Castro (Bolivia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Coutinho (Brazil) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Adrian Jusino.

Attempt blocked. Gabriel Jesus (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Coutinho.

Substitution

Substitution, Brazil. Gabriel Jesus replaces Roberto Firmino.

Substitution

Substitution, Bolivia. Leonardo Vaca replaces Erwin Saavedra.

Attempt missed. Casemiro (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.

Attempt blocked. Richarlison (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by David Neres (Brazil).

Erwin Saavedra (Bolivia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Bolivia. Diego Wayar replaces Fernando Saucedo.

Richarlison (Brazil) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Fernando Saucedo (Bolivia).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 15th June 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil11003033
2Peru00000000
3Venezuela00000000
4Bolivia100103-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Argentina00000000
2Colombia00000000
3Paraguay00000000
4Qatar00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Uruguay00000000
2Chile00000000
3Japan00000000
4Ecuador00000000
View full Copa America tables

