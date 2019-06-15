Match ends, Netherlands 3, Cameroon 1.
Women's World Cup: Netherlands beat Cameroon 3-1 to reach last 16
-
- From the section Women's Football
The Netherlands confirmed their place in the World Cup knockout stage with a game to spare as they beat Cameroon at the Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes.
Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema, 22, became the European champions' all-time top scorer as she registered her 59th and 60th international goals to eclipse Manon Melis' record in just her 77th cap.
Miedema headed Sarina Wiegman's side ahead as she met Lyon winger Shanice van de Sanden's cross after 41 minutes, but Cameroon were level just 154 seconds later through Gabrielle Onguene.
Roared on by more than 10,000 fans, the Dutch made amends swiftly after half-time as Cameroon's failure to clear a free-kick allowed Arsenal midfielder Dominique Bloodworth to convert.
Miedema then ensured the victory, and qualification, as she cut inside from the left before unleashing a powerful shot beyond goalkeeper Annette Ngo Ndom with five minutes remaining.
The Netherlands top Group E after winning back-to back World Cup matches for the first time, before Canada's match against New Zealand in Grenoble at 20:00 BST.
|Teams in the last 16 of the Women's World Cup
|England
|Italy
|Germany
|France
|Netherlands
The Netherlands, ranked eighth in the world, needed an injury-time winner to edge their group opener against New Zealand and lacked a cutting edge despite dominating the play before Miedema's breakthrough.
That goal had left WSL top scorer Miedema level with former striker Melis, who retired from international football in 2016 aged 29.
In a first meeting between the sides, Cameroon offered stern resistance to frequent sparks of pace and trickery from Dutch wingers Lieke Martens and van de Sanden, and should have been ahead when Onguene dragged a close-range shot wide after 20 minutes.
Onguene caught out onrushing Dutch goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal to level the scores, before paying tribute to the nation's former captain Ghislaine Bebom who died last Sunday.
Alain Djeumfa's Cameroon side, beaten by Canada in their opening match, must now hope to finish as one of the four best third-placed sides if they are to reach the knockout stages.
Miedema leads the way - the stats
- The Netherlands scored more than one goal in a Women's World Cup match for the first time.
- Cameroon have lost four of their last five matches at the Women's World Cup, losing three in a row.
- Vivianne Miedema became the first Netherlands player to score more than once in a Women's World Cup match.
- No Dutch woman has netted more World Cup goals than Miedema's two.
- The Netherlands have won 13 and lost none of their 16 previous matches against teams from Africa.
What's next?
The Netherlands complete their group-stage campaign against Canada on Thursday (17:00 BST) in what could be a battle for Group E's top-spot in Reims, while Cameroon face New Zealand in Montpellier at the same time.
Line-ups
Netherlands
- 1van Veenendaal
- 2van Lunteren
- 6Dekker
- 20Bloodworth
- 5van EsSubstituted forvan Dongenat 86'minutes
- 14Groenen
- 10van de DonkSubstituted forRoordat 71'minutes
- 8Spitse
- 7van de SandenSubstituted forBeerensteynat 66'minutes
- 9Miedema
- 11Martens
Substitutes
- 4van Dongen
- 12Pelova
- 13Jansen
- 15Kaagman
- 16Kop
- 17Jansen
- 18Kerkdijk
- 19Roord
- 21Beerensteyn
- 22van der Most
- 23Geurts
Cameroon
- 1Ngo Ndom
- 12Meffometou
- 2ManieBooked at 14mins
- 6Johnson
- 4Leuko
- 20MbeleckBooked at 37minsSubstituted forMeyong Meneneat 66'minutes
- 8FeudjioBooked at 68mins
- 10Yango
- 22AbamSubstituted forNchoutat 60'minutes
- 17EnganamouitSubstituted forAkabaat 75'minutes
- 7Onguene
Substitutes
- 3Nchout
- 5Ejangue
- 9Ngono Mani
- 11Awona
- 13Meyong Menene
- 14Abena
- 15Sonkeng
- 16Mambingo
- 18Akaba
- 19Ngo Ndoumbouk
- 21Takounda Engolo
- 23Ongmahan
- Referee:
- Casey Reibelt
- Attendance:
- 22,423
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Netherlands 3, Cameroon 1.
Lineth Beerensteyn (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Yvonne Leuko (Cameroon).
Desiree van Lunteren (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Henriette Akaba (Cameroon).
Attempt missed. Sherida Spitse (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Lieke Martens.
Attempt blocked. Lineth Beerensteyn (Netherlands) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vivianne Miedema.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Merel van Dongen replaces Kika van Es.
Goal!
Goal! Netherlands 3, Cameroon 1. Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lineth Beerensteyn.
Attempt blocked. Jeannette Yango (Cameroon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Desiree van Lunteren.
Attempt blocked. Henriette Akaba (Cameroon) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabrielle Onguene.
Foul by Sherida Spitse (Netherlands).
Henriette Akaba (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jackie Groenen (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Charlene Meyong Menene (Cameroon).
Jill Roord (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Raissa Feudjio (Cameroon).
Substitution
Substitution, Cameroon. Henriette Akaba replaces Gaelle Enganamouit.
Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Kika van Es.
Attempt saved. Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Jill Roord replaces Daniëlle van de Donk.
Booking
Raissa Feudjio (Cameroon) is shown the yellow card.
Lieke Martens (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Raissa Feudjio (Cameroon).
Hand ball by Ajara Nchout (Cameroon).
Substitution
Substitution, Cameroon. Charlene Meyong Menene replaces Genevieve Ngo Mbeleck.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Lineth Beerensteyn replaces Shanice van de Sanden.
Attempt missed. Raissa Feudjio (Cameroon) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ajara Nchout.
Daniëlle van de Donk (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ajara Nchout (Cameroon).
Offside, Netherlands. Daniëlle van de Donk tries a through ball, but Lieke Martens is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Gaelle Enganamouit (Cameroon) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ajara Nchout.
Substitution
Substitution, Cameroon. Ajara Nchout replaces Michaela Abam.
Attempt missed. Gaelle Enganamouit (Cameroon) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Jeannette Yango.
Attempt missed. Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jackie Groenen with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Gabrielle Onguene (Cameroon).
Goal!
Goal! Netherlands 2, Cameroon 1. Dominique Bloodworth (Netherlands) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal following a set piece situation.