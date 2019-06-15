Match ends, Canada 2, New Zealand 0.
Women's World Cup: Canada beat New Zealand 2-0 to reach last 16
Canada enjoyed a comfortable victory over New Zealand to secure their place in the last 16 of the World Cup.
Canada dominated in Grenoble, with record scorer Christine Sinclair hitting the crossbar on 18 minutes.
Jessie Fleming then broke the deadlock just after half-time before Nichelle Prince ensured Canada maintained their winning start.
The 2015 hosts face the Netherlands in their final group game to see who will go through as winners of Group E.
New Zealand, who have never gone beyond the group stage and are now 14 games without a World Cup win, had only two shots on target and lost right-back Catherine Bott to an early hand injury.
Moments later a Canada corner saw Sinclair head against the woodwork, with Kadeisha Buchanan's follow-up being scrambled off the line.
Canada, who drew 0-0 with New Zealand in the group stage in 2015 before losing to England in the quarter-finals, had 12 shots in the first half but only two were on target.
Fleming struck within three minutes of the restart, though, as Prince was released down the left wing before cutting back for Fleming to side-foot inside the far post.
Sinclair spurned a chance to double Canada's lead two minutes later, shooting over from 12 yards, before Prince fired a 20-yard strike straight at Erin Nayler.
The New Zealand goalkeeper then produced a fine save to push Prince's glancing header over the bar on 72 minutes, but the Houston Dash forward was on hand to poke in the rebound after Sinclair headed against the post with 11 minutes left.
'I can trust the players, we're getting better'
Canada boss Kenneth Heiner-Moller: "We were creating chances and had more shots than against Cameroon, so it was a positive. We just need to find a way through. It was a great performance by the team and I am proud to be their coach.
"It is a great team, I can trust the players. Players from the bench are contributing and the team are getting better. That is what teams do in tournaments."
New Zealand boss Tom Sermanni: "We were outplayed all over the field. We never got into any kind of rhythm or into any situation where we won things to get momentum. We were beaten by the better team.
"We have one more game to play and to try to win it. Hopefully it could be enough to put us through to the last 16."
Another Canadian shut-out - the stats
- Canada are unbeaten in 10 games in all competitions in 2019 (seven wins), conceding only once.
- Canada attempted 12 shots without scoring in the first half - the most of any side during this tournament - but netted with just their second attempt of the second half.
- Nichelle Prince is the 10th different player to both score and assist in a game at this World Cup.
- Canada's Janine Beckie is the only player to attempt at least 10 shots and create at least 10 chances at this World Cup (10 and 12 respectively).
- Canada are the only side yet to concede a single shot on target, shutting out both Cameroon and New Zealand.
What's next?
Canada play their final Group E game against the Netherlands on Thursday (17:00 BST) in Reims, while New Zealand face Cameroon in Montpellier at the same time.
Line-ups
Canada
- 1Labbé
- 13Schmidt
- 3Buchanan
- 4Zadorsky
- 8RiviereSubstituted forChapmanat 75'minutes
- 17Fleming
- 11Scott
- 10Lawrence
- 16BeckieSubstituted forQuinnat 83'minutes
- 15PrinceSubstituted forLeonat 84'minutes
- 12Sinclair
Substitutes
- 2Chapman
- 5Quinn
- 6Rose
- 7Grosso
- 9Huitema
- 14Carle
- 18Sheridan
- 19Leon
- 20Woeller
- 21D'Angelo
- 22Agnew
- 23Hellstrom
New Zealand
- 1Nayler
- 4BottSubstituted forLongoat 18'minutes
- 6Stott
- 8Erceg
- 7Riley
- 22Chance
- 2Percival
- 14Bowen
- 12HassettSubstituted forKeteat 85'minutes
- 11GregoriusSubstituted forGreenat 62'minutes
- 13White
Substitutes
- 3Green
- 5Stratford
- 9Kete
- 10Longo
- 15Morton
- 16Duncan
- 17Wilkinson
- 18Skilton
- 19Satchell
- 20Cleverley
- 21Esson
- 23Olla
- Referee:
- Yoshimi Yamashita
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away0
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Canada 2, New Zealand 0.
Offside, New Zealand. Olivia Chance tries a through ball, but Ria Percival is caught offside.
Foul by Ashley Lawrence (Canada).
Ali Riley (New Zealand) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Canada. Conceded by Katie Bowen.
Substitution
Substitution, New Zealand. Emma Kete replaces Betsy Hassett.
Substitution
Substitution, Canada. Adriana Leon replaces Nichelle Prince.
Substitution
Substitution, Canada. Rebecca Quinn replaces Janine Beckie.
Goal!
Goal! Canada 2, New Zealand 0. Nichelle Prince (Canada) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Christine Sinclair (Canada) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Ashley Lawrence with a cross.
Shelina Zadorsky (Canada) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Annalie Longo (New Zealand).
Attempt missed. Abby Erceg (New Zealand) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ria Percival with a cross.
Foul by Christine Sinclair (Canada).
Ria Percival (New Zealand) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Canada. Allysha Chapman replaces Jayde Riviere.
Corner, Canada. Conceded by Erin Nayler.
Attempt saved. Nichelle Prince (Canada) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Christine Sinclair.
Corner, Canada. Conceded by Rebekah Stott.
Corner, Canada. Conceded by Annalie Longo.
Attempt missed. Desiree Scott (Canada) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Janine Beckie.
Janine Beckie (Canada) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rosie White (New Zealand).
Kadeisha Buchanan (Canada) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Betsy Hassett (New Zealand).
Attempt saved. Nichelle Prince (Canada) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Shelina Zadorsky.
Attempt blocked. Ashley Lawrence (Canada) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Janine Beckie.
Foul by Nichelle Prince (Canada).
Olivia Chance (New Zealand) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, New Zealand. Anna Green replaces Sarah Gregorius.
Attempt blocked. Ashley Lawrence (Canada) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Janine Beckie.
Attempt missed. Nichelle Prince (Canada) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Janine Beckie with a cross.
Attempt missed. Desiree Scott (Canada) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Canada. Conceded by Abby Erceg.
Attempt missed. Christine Sinclair (Canada) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Janine Beckie.
Goal!
Goal! Canada 1, New Zealand 0. Jessie Fleming (Canada) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nichelle Prince.
Foul by Desiree Scott (Canada).
Sarah Gregorius (New Zealand) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Janine Beckie (Canada) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Shelina Zadorsky.